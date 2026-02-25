While Max Verstappen is known for his insatiable appetite for racing, there is one discipline he refuses to enter: rally. Despite his father’s successful transition to the world of rallying, the younger Verstappen believes the inherent risks of the sport are simply too high compared to the controlled environments of circuit racing.

Respect for his father’s "second act"

Max has watched with admiration as Jos Verstappen, now 53, has become a formidable competitor in the Belgian rally scene. Jos regularly outpaces drivers half his age, a feat Max finds incredibly impressive. "It’s actually quite crazy when you think about it," Max noted. "He’s almost 54 and he’s beating guys in their late twenties. He’s very good at it, and he loves it."

Max admitted that even during private practice sessions on airfields, he has to push to his absolute limit to beat his father over a single lap. He credits Jos’s success to a combination of sharp instincts and the physical memory developed through years of competitive racing. However, observing the skill required for rally has only reinforced Max’s decision to stay on the track.

Safety and the "immovable object"

For Max, the primary deterrent is the lack of traditional safety barriers found in Formula 1. In circuit racing, mistakes are usually met with run-off areas, tire walls, or Tecpro barriers designed to absorb impact. In rally, the "barriers" are often natural and unforgiving. "I think it’s great to watch, but if I make a mistake and I hit a tree... that tree doesn't move," Max explained.

"In Formula 1, you usually have a wall or a guardrail that catches the blow. That feels different in my head. The risk is just too great, even though it remains impressive to see." While Max still harbors dreams of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans or at the Nürburgring, fans should not expect to see him sliding through a forest stage anytime soon.