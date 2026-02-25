Max Verstappen stands at the threshold of a new era in Formula 1 as technical regulations undergo a radical transformation. While questions linger about Red Bull Racing’s current standing in the hierarchy, one thing remains certain: Verstappen is within striking distance of shattering one of the most storied records in the sport’s history—one previously held by Michael Schumacher.

Chasing the Legends

Verstappen’s journey with Red Bull began nearly a decade ago. After debuting for Toro Rosso, he was famously promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, replacing Daniil Kvyat. In a debut that seemed plucked from a fairy tale, he capitalized on a double-Mercedes crash to secure his first victory. Since that historic day, he has evolved from a spectacular race winner into a four-time world champion.

Currently, Verstappen has secured 71 Grand Prix victories while driving for Red Bull. This total makes him the most successful driver in the team's history and places him among an elite group of only three drivers to have won more than 70 races for a single constructor. One spot above him sits Michael Schumacher, who achieved 72 victories during his legendary tenure with Ferrari—a feat once considered untouchable by the racing community.

Beyond Schumacher: Targeting Hamilton

If Verstappen secures just two victories this season, he will surpass Schumacher’s tally of wins for a single team. Once that milestone is cleared, his next target will be Lewis Hamilton. The British seven-time champion amassed 84 victories during his time at Mercedes. Because Hamilton has since transitioned to Ferrari, his Mercedes record is frozen, allowing Verstappen a clear path to potentially become the most dominant driver-constructor combination in Formula 1 history. For Verstappen, this year represents more than just a title defense; it is a pursuit of historical immortality.