Following a dramatic season that saw the crowning of a new Formula 1 king, former driver Johnny Herbert has voiced his belief that Lando Norris is not receiving the credit he deserves. Norris managed to overcome a fierce challenge from Max Verstappen to clinch the world title by a narrow margin of just two points. Despite this monumental achievement, Herbert feels that a section of the F1 community remains skeptical of the Briton's elite status, often overlooking the magnitude of defeating a four-time champion.

A Hard-Fought Battle Against the Odds

The road to the title was anything but straightforward for Norris. He opened the season with a victory in Melbourne, establishing himself as an early leader. However, the internal battle at McLaren proved to be a significant hurdle. His teammate, Oscar Piastri—a driver many consider to be a future world champion in his own right—took over the lead of the championship for a long period mid-season. Norris had to dig deep to reclaim the top spot, eventually overtaking Piastri during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

While Norris was managing the internal rivalry, Max Verstappen was mounting a relentless comeback. In the final four rounds of the season alone, the Dutchman managed to close the gap by a staggering 34 points. By the time the chequered flag fell on the final race, Norris finished the year with 357 points, barely staying ahead of Verstappen’s 355. Herbert argues that the sheer pressure of holding off a charging Verstappen, combined with the sacrifice required to beat a top-tier teammate, should earn Norris far more appreciation than he is currently getting.

Looking Ahead to a Stronger Title Defence

Herbert expects that the experience of winning his first World Championship will only serve to make Norris a more formidable competitor in the future. The "Stay on Track" podcast host

emphasized that the mental barrier of winning that first title is often the hardest to break. With that hurdle cleared, Norris is expected to enter the 2026 season with a renewed sense of confidence.

For the McLaren driver, the goal remains to silence his doubters on the track. While some critics point to the closing gap in the final races as a sign of vulnerability, Herbert insists that the history books will simply show a driver who achieved a world-class feat under immense pressure. As the new season approaches, the focus will be on whether Norris can maintain this momentum and if the fans will finally grant him the "valuable appreciation" that a world champion typically commands.