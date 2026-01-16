user icon
icon

Lando Norris: The World Champion Seeking Greater Respect

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Lando Norris: The World Champion Seeking Greater Respect

Following a dramatic season that saw the crowning of a new Formula 1 king, former driver Johnny Herbert has voiced his belief that Lando Norris is not receiving the credit he deserves. Norris managed to overcome a fierce challenge from Max Verstappen to clinch the world title by a narrow margin of just two points. Despite this monumental achievement, Herbert feels that a section of the F1 community remains skeptical of the Briton's elite status, often overlooking the magnitude of defeating a four-time champion. 

A Hard-Fought Battle Against the Odds 

The road to the title was anything but straightforward for Norris. He opened the season with a victory in Melbourne, establishing himself as an early leader. However, the internal battle at McLaren proved to be a significant hurdle. His teammate, Oscar Piastri—a driver many consider to be a future world champion in his own right—took over the lead of the championship for a long period mid-season. Norris had to dig deep to reclaim the top spot, eventually overtaking Piastri during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend. 

More about Lando Norris Hungry Lando Norris Sets Sights on Multiple World Titles

Hungry Lando Norris Sets Sights on Multiple World Titles

Jan 23
 Lando Norris Champions the Role of F1 Academy for Women

Lando Norris Champions the Role of F1 Academy for Women

Jan 23

While Norris was managing the internal rivalry, Max Verstappen was mounting a relentless comeback. In the final four rounds of the season alone, the Dutchman managed to close the gap by a staggering 34 points. By the time the chequered flag fell on the final race, Norris finished the year with 357 points, barely staying ahead of Verstappen’s 355. Herbert argues that the sheer pressure of holding off a charging Verstappen, combined with the sacrifice required to beat a top-tier teammate, should earn Norris far more appreciation than he is currently getting. 

Looking Ahead to a Stronger Title Defence 

Herbert expects that the experience of winning his first World Championship will only serve to make Norris a more formidable competitor in the future. The "Stay on Track" podcast host

emphasized that the mental barrier of winning that first title is often the hardest to break. With that hurdle cleared, Norris is expected to enter the 2026 season with a renewed sense of confidence. 

For the McLaren driver, the goal remains to silence his doubters on the track. While some critics point to the closing gap in the final races as a sign of vulnerability, Herbert insists that the history books will simply show a driver who achieved a world-class feat under immense pressure. As the new season approaches, the focus will be on whether Norris can maintain this momentum and if the fans will finally grant him the "valuable appreciation" that a world champion typically commands.

F1 News Lando Norris Johnny Herbert McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,430
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 152
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar