The internal battle at Haas has become one of the most talked-about rivalries of the 2026 season. Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has warned Esteban Ocon that his career may be at a turning point, as rookie teammate Oliver Bearman continues to deliver performances that are putting the veteran in the shade.

The rise of a new star

Oliver Bearman made a massive statement during his first full campaign, notably securing a fourth-place finish in Mexico and consistently outscoring Ocon. This has shifted the momentum within the team, leading Schumacher to question Ocon's long-term viability at the American squad. "Bearman came in, immediately grabbed points, and has put Ocon a bit in the shadow," Schumacher observed. "He has to turn that around now. If he doesn't show he is faster this year, this could easily become his farewell tour."

Schumacher noted that the pressure is not just coming from Bearman’s pace, but from the team's leadership. Haas is a team that prioritizes results over seniority, and with a wealth of young talent available through their partnership with Ferrari, they are unlikely to show patience if Ocon cannot match his younger teammate.

Contrasting fortunes at Ferrari

While Haas deals with its internal dynamic, Schumacher also observed a clear contrast at Ferrari during pre-season testing. Charles Leclerc appears to be in peak form, looking comfortable and dominant in the new SF-26. In contrast, Lewis Hamilton is still searching for the "sweet spot" in the car's setup. "Leclerc makes the best impression for now," Schumacher said. "Hamilton is still struggling and clearly does not feel completely at ease yet."