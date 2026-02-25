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Schumacher warns Ocon as Bearman shines at Haas

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Schumacher warns Ocon as Bearman shines at Haas

The internal battle at Haas has become one of the most talked-about rivalries of the 2026 season. Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has warned Esteban Ocon that his career may be at a turning point, as rookie teammate Oliver Bearman continues to deliver performances that are putting the veteran in the shade. 

The rise of a new star 

Oliver Bearman made a massive statement during his first full campaign, notably securing a fourth-place finish in Mexico and consistently outscoring Ocon. This has shifted the momentum within the team, leading Schumacher to question Ocon's long-term viability at the American squad. "Bearman came in, immediately grabbed points, and has put Ocon a bit in the shadow," Schumacher observed. "He has to turn that around now. If he doesn't show he is faster this year, this could easily become his farewell tour." 

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 Schumacher: "Ocon must prove he belongs at Haas"

Schumacher: "Ocon must prove he belongs at Haas"

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Schumacher noted that the pressure is not just coming from Bearman’s pace, but from the team's leadership. Haas is a team that prioritizes results over seniority, and with a wealth of young talent available through their partnership with Ferrari, they are unlikely to show patience if Ocon cannot match his younger teammate. 

Contrasting fortunes at Ferrari 

While Haas deals with its internal dynamic, Schumacher also observed a clear contrast at Ferrari during pre-season testing. Charles Leclerc appears to be in peak form, looking comfortable and dominant in the new SF-26. In contrast, Lewis Hamilton is still searching for the "sweet spot" in the car's setup. "Leclerc makes the best impression for now," Schumacher said. "Hamilton is still struggling and clearly does not feel completely at ease yet." 

F1 News Esteban Ocon Ralf Schumacher Haas

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Mercedes
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Haas F1
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
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Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
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Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
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Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
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Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

FR Esteban Ocon 31
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 484
  • Podiums 4
  • Grand Prix 182
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 17 1996 (29)
  • Place of b. Évreux, FR
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
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Haas
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