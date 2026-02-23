Max Verstappen’s outspoken criticism of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has found support from an unexpected source. Former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert has voiced his understanding of why the reigning world champion is so frustrated with the sport's new technical direction, which Verstappen famously described as "Formula E on steroids."

The death of the 'late braker'

One of Verstappen’s primary complaints centers on the heavy reliance on electrical energy management, which he fears will diminish the pure racing experience. Herbert agrees that the new rules, which emphasize hybrid systems and energy regeneration, have fundamentally altered the driving style required at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Herbert specifically noted that drivers like Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, known for their prowess as "late brakers," are the most affected by these changes. "Max was the last of the late brakers. That is now a thing of the past," Herbert stated. He explained that the feeling of the brake pedal, the movement of the car, and high-speed aerodynamics are now being overshadowed by hybrid systems that handle much of that work for the driver.

Technology over talent?

The shift toward a more "thought-based" series, where energy levels must be constantly monitored, is exactly what Verstappen finds unattractive. Herbert believes this frustration is deep-rooted, as the technical challenge has moved out of the drivers' hands and into the software of the car. "I understand the driver's frustrations because the technology is now so much more important," Herbert noted.

While Verstappen initially hinted that these changes could lead to an earlier retirement, he has since nuanced those comments. Nevertheless, he continues to receive backing from other veterans like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. The consensus among these drivers is a shared nostalgia for a time when the "pure" driving experience took precedence over energy conservation strategies.