Isack Hadjar is already facing intense pressure before even establishing himself at Red Bull, with concerns growing about the role he is expected to play alongside Max Verstappen. According to former world champion Damon Hill, the young Frenchman risks becoming the team’s scapegoat if results fail to match expectations. Hill warns that Red Bull’s internal dynamics leave little room for patience, especially for a driver stepping into Verstappen’s shadow.

The situation highlights how unforgiving the Red Bull environment can be for new team mates.

“An Almost Impossible Position”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hill did not sugar-coat his assessment. “It’s an almost impossible position,” he said.

Hill explained that any driver partnering Verstappen faces a structural disadvantage. “You are measured against the best reference on the grid.”

According to Hill, expectations are rarely realistic. “People expect instant results.”

The Risk of Becoming the Scapegoat

Hill believes that narrative matters as much as lap time. “If things go wrong, someone has to take the blame.”

He warned that young drivers often carry that burden. “History shows it’s usually the team mate.”

At Red Bull, that pressure is amplified. “The focus is always on Max.”

Talent Versus Team Reality

Hill made clear that his comments are not a reflection of Hadjar’s ability. “He’s clearly talented.”

However, talent alone is not enough. “You also need the right environment.”

Hill questioned whether Red Bull offer that environment for a developing driver. “It’s built for one man.”

Accepting a Number Two Role

One of the core challenges, Hill argued, is psychological. “Can you accept being number two?”

He believes that is a difficult compromise for competitive drivers. “Every top driver wants to lead.”

At Red Bull, that hierarchy is fixed. “There is no ambiguity.”

Lessons From the Past

Hill referenced previous Red Bull drivers who struggled under similar conditions. “We’ve seen this pattern before.”

He explained that even strong drivers can falter. “Confidence disappears quickly.” Once momentum is lost, recovery becomes difficult. “The pressure doesn’t ease.”

What Red Bull Expect

From Red Bull’s perspective, Hill believes expectations are clear. “They want support for Max.”

That includes strategy, consistency and points. “Not necessarily internal competition.” For Hadjar, understanding that role will be crucial. “Clarity helps survival.”

A Test Beyond Speed

Hill concluded that Hadjar’s biggest challenge will not be raw pace. “It’s everything around it.”

Managing expectations, media pressure and internal politics will define his future. “Speed alone won’t protect him.”

Hadjar enters Red Bull as one of the sport’s most promising young talents. But as Hill warns, promise offers no immunity in Formula 1’s most demanding environment. Whether Hadjar thrives or struggles will depend not just on how fast he is, but on how well he navigates a team built around a reigning champion.