Max Verstappen, often a target of criticism for his aggressive racing style, has received surprising praise from one of his most frequent detractors. Former world champion Damon Hill has highlighted the Dutchman’s unique ability to exploit the technical and sporting regulations to his advantage, a skill Hill believes sets him apart from every other driver on the grid.

Navigating the limit of the law

Hill, speaking on The Race podcast, analyzed how Verstappen manages the fine line between hard racing and foul play. He argued that while Verstappen constantly searches for the absolute limit, he rarely crosses it in a way that the stewards can penalize. This mastery was famously evident during the rainy 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, where Verstappen carved through the field with "phenomenal" overtakes without ever running foul of the rules.

"Other drivers don't manage that," Hill noted. He attributed this success to Verstappen's encyclopedic knowledge of the regulations. By understanding exactly where his car needs to be—such as being ahead at the apex to claim rights to the corner—Verstappen can force his rivals into difficult positions while technically remaining within the legal framework of the sport.

A tactical approach to aggression

Verstappen has long been known for his uncompromising approach, often stating that he will never simply allow a rival to pass him on the outside. This was seen late in 2024 during a duel with Lando Norris in the United States, where Verstappen’s late braking forced Norris off the track. Because Verstappen reached the apex first, it was Norris who ultimately received a penalty for overtaking off-track.

Hill’s analysis suggests that what many see as mere aggression is actually a deeply calculated method. "Max knows the rules inside out and knows exactly what is allowed," Hill explained. This tactical intelligence allows Verstappen to maximize his performance in a way that leaves his competitors frustrated and often penalized.

The psychological edge

By consistently operating at the edge of the rules, Verstappen creates a psychological advantage over his rivals. According to Hill, other drivers are often held back by a hesitation that Verstappen does not share. As the 2026 season approaches with an entirely new set of regulations, this ability to quickly interpret and exploit the "gray areas" of the law may once again prove to be Verstappen's greatest asset in his quest for further world titles.