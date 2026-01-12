Jacques Villeneuve has strongly criticised McLaren CEO Zak Brown after his claim that Oscar Piastri is a future Formula 1 world champion. The former world champion described Brown’s statement as reckless and potentially harmful, arguing that such certainty is

dangerous in a sport approaching a major regulation reset. According to Villeneuve, Formula 1 history shows that talent alone is never enough to guarantee titles.

Brown’s comments were intended as praise, but Villeneuve believes they place unnecessary pressure on both the driver and the team.

“You Can’t Make Promises Like That”

Speaking to Formule1.nl, Villeneuve did not mince his words. “You can’t make promises like that in Formula 1,” he said.

He stressed that circumstances change rapidly. “New rules, new cars, new power balances. Everything can flip.”

According to Villeneuve, certainty has no place in such an environment. “Anyone who says they know the future is lying.”

Talent Is Only One Part of the Puzzle

Villeneuve was clear that his criticism is not aimed at Piastri’s ability. “Oscar is extremely talented.”

However, he warned against equating talent with inevitability. “There are many talented drivers who never became world champion.”

He pointed to Formula 1’s unpredictability. “Timing, team choices and luck all matter.”

Pressure Can Be Counterproductive

One of Villeneuve’s biggest concerns is pressure. “When a team boss says this publicly, it creates expectations.”

He believes that pressure can distort development. “Instead of letting a driver grow, you force him into a narrative.”

That, Villeneuve said, can be damaging. “Especially for young drivers.”

McLaren’s Own History as a Warning

Villeneuve referenced McLaren’s past. “They’ve had great drivers before who didn’t win titles.”

He argued that experience should bring caution. “McLaren know better than anyone how hard this is.”

Public declarations, he believes, rarely help. “They don’t make the car faster.”

Let Performance Speak

Villeneuve emphasised that the smartest approach is silence. “Let results do the talking.” He argued that drivers earn status through performance. “Not through statements.”

According to Villeneuve, protecting drivers from hype is part of leadership. “That’s the job of management.”

A Reminder Ahead of 2026

With a major regulation change approaching, Villeneuve sees Brown’s comments as especially ill-timed. “Nobody knows who will be competitive.”

He warned that confidence today can become embarrassment tomorrow. “Formula 1 has a long memory.”

Praise Without Certainty

Villeneuve concluded that praise is fine, but absolutes are not. “You can believe in your driver without declaring him champion.”

He urged restraint. “Support him, don’t crown him.”

As Formula 1 edges closer to another reset, Villeneuve’s criticism serves as a reminder. In a sport defined by uncertainty, humility is often the strongest strategy. Big words may excite headlines, but they rarely survive contact with reality.