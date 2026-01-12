Jenson Button has admitted he did not expect Lando Norris to win the Formula 1 world championship, even though he has long rated the McLaren driver highly. The 2009 world champion says Norris’ title success caught him off guard, not because of a lack of talent, but because of how competitive and unforgiving the grid has become. According to Button, Norris’ achievement reflects a major step forward both mentally and professionally.

Norris’ championship marked a milestone moment for McLaren and confirmed his transition from promise to proven champion.

“I Honestly Didn’t See It Coming”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Button was candid about his reaction. “I honestly didn’t see it coming,” he said.

Button explained that predicting champions has become increasingly difficult. “There are so many strong drivers now. The margins are tiny.”

He stressed that his surprise should not be read as doubt. “Lando has always had the speed.”

Growth Beyond Raw Talent

Button believes Norris’ biggest leap came away from pure pace. “The biggest change is his mindset.”

He pointed to Norris’ openness in recent seasons. “He’s been very honest about his struggles.”

According to Button, that honesty became a strength. “He learned how to deal with pressure rather than fight it.”

Handling the Weight of Expectations

Button highlighted how Norris handled rising expectations. “Winning races is one thing. Fighting for a title is another.”

He said Norris showed maturity in decisive moments. “He didn’t crack when it mattered.”

That composure, Button argued, separated Norris from previous seasons. “He used to be very hard on himself.”

McLaren’s Role in the Title

Button also praised McLaren’s contribution. “The team gave him a car he could trust.”

He said stability played a crucial role. “When the package works, the driver can focus.”

According to Button, McLaren’s development curve aligned perfectly with Norris’ growth. “Timing was everything.”

A Champion Still Evolving

Despite the title, Button believes Norris is far from finished. “He’s still learning.”

He said Norris’ willingness to improve stands out. “That’s dangerous for everyone else.”

Button described Norris as adaptable. “He reacts quickly when things change.”

Redefining His Own Image

Norris’ championship also changed perceptions. Once seen as a talented but inconsistent driver, he is now firmly established among the elite.

Button believes that shift is earned. “He proved he can deliver over a full season.”

For Button, Norris’ title is a reminder that careers rarely follow linear paths. Development takes time, setbacks teach resilience and breakthroughs often come when confidence and opportunity align.

That is why Norris’ championship surprised him. Not because it was undeserved, but because Formula 1 rarely allows such moments to arrive so cleanly. When they do, they define a driver forever.