user icon
icon

Analysis: The Fall of Christian Horner at Red Bull Racing

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Analysis: The Fall of Christian Horner at Red Bull Racing

The landscape of Red Bull Racing has been fundamentally altered following the sudden departure of Christian Horner. After nearly two decades at the helm, the man who oversaw the team's rise to dominance was dismissed midway through 2025. Investigations and insider reports now suggest that Horner’s exit was the culmination of a power struggle that he ultimately could not win. 

The Power Vacuum Post-Mateschitz 

The seeds of Horner's downfall were sown following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022. In the resulting power vacuum, Horner reportedly sought to consolidate his influence within the Milton Keynes factory. This ambition brought him into direct conflict with long-time advisor Helmut Marko, who traditionally controlled driver selections for both Red Bull Racing and its sister team. 

More about Red Bull Racing Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Mar 18
 Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Mar 18

As the relationship between Horner and Marko fractured, Horner found himself increasingly isolated. His alleged attempts to marginalize Marko backfired due to the advisor's unwavering support from Max and Jos Verstappen. The situation reached a breaking point ahead of the 2024 season when allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced, leading to a public and highly damaging internal investigation. While Horner was eventually cleared of the specific charges, the damage to the team's internal cohesion was irreversible. 

A Change in Leadership 

By 2025, the internal friction combined with a loss of performance on the track made Horner’s position untenable. The team struggled with driver stability and the development of a winning car, leading the parent company to finalize a massive severance package for Horner. Laurent Mekies was brought in from the sisterteam to restore order and focus the team back on racing. 

Despite his dramatic exit, the 52-year-old Horner has signaled that he is not finished with the sport. He has reportedly been in discussions with several other teams, with Alpine currently appearing as the most likely destination for a potential return. However, for Red Bull, the Horner era is officially over, replaced by a new leadership structure that prioritizes the stability of the Verstappen-Marko alliance.

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (52)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar