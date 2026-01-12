user icon
Unexpected Support for Verstappen: “Red Bull Is Far From Finished”

Max Verstappen has received backing from an unexpected corner, with former Formula 1 drivers Johnny Herbert and Damon Hill pushing back against the narrative that Red Bull are in decline. Despite the departure of key figures and growing speculation about the future, both men insist that Red Bull remain a formidable force and that Verstappen continues to elevate the team beyond its base level. 

Their comments come amid increasing debate about Red Bull’s long-term competitiveness ahead of the 2026 regulation reset. 

“People Are Writing Them Off Too Quickly” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Herbert criticised what he sees as premature conclusions. “People are writing Red Bull off far too quickly.” 

He pointed out that results still matter. “They won the most races. That doesn’t happen by accident.” 

According to Herbert, Red Bull’s performance level remains high. “Even when things are not perfect, they are still there.” 

Verstappen as the Difference Maker 

Both Herbert and Hill highlighted Verstappen’s role as central to Red Bull’s strength. “Max lifts the entire team,” Herbert said. 

Hill agreed, noting that Verstappen’s influence goes beyond lap times. “He raises standards everywhere.” 

Hill explained that great drivers change the dynamic inside a team. “People respond differently when someone like Max is leading.” 

Losses Do Not Equal Collapse 

The departure of senior figures has fuelled speculation about instability, but Herbert rejected the idea that Red Bull are falling apart. “Teams evolve. That’s normal.” 

He stressed that Red Bull’s structure is deeper than individual names. “They didn’t win everything because of one person.” 

Hill echoed that view. “Good organisations survive change.” 

Red Bull’s Winning Culture 

Hill believes Red Bull’s culture remains intact. “They know how to win.” He said that mindset does not disappear overnight. “It’s embedded.”

According to Hill, Red Bull have shown resilience before. “They’ve adapted in different eras.” Pressure Is Not a Weakness 

Herbert argued that pressure should be seen as a positive. “Pressure means you matter.” He said Red Bull thrive in that environment. “They’ve always responded when challenged.” 

Rather than seeing speculation as a threat, Herbert views it as motivation. “It sharpens focus.” 

Verstappen Still the Benchmark 

Despite rumours linking Verstappen elsewhere, Herbert and Hill see no urgency. “As long as Red Bull can fight at the front, Max stays,” Herbert said. 

Hill added that Verstappen’s confidence in the team is earned. “He knows what they’re capable of.” 

A Broader Perspective 

Both men warned against short-term thinking. Formula 1 cycles, they stressed, rarely move in straight lines. 

“Dominance ends, but that doesn’t mean relevance disappears,” Hill said. 

For Herbert and Hill, the message is simple. Red Bull may be under pressure, but they are far from finished. And with Verstappen still at the wheel, writing them off could prove to be a familiar mistake. 

