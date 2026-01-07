Günther Steiner believes Max Verstappen is unlikely to repeat the career missteps that limited Fernando Alonso’s title tally. According to the former Haas team principal, Verstappen’s contract situation, management structure and decision-making freedom put him in a far stronger position to shape his own future. Steiner argues that while Alonso’s talent was never in doubt, strategic choices at crucial moments ultimately cost him additional championships.

Verstappen, Steiner says, is learning from history rather than repeating it. In a sport where timing often defines legacy, that distinction could prove decisive.

“Fernando’s Talent Was Never the Problem”

Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Steiner reflected on Alonso’s career path. “Fernando’s talent was never the problem. He was always good enough to win more titles.”

According to Steiner, Alonso’s difficulties stemmed from external factors. “He made moves that seemed logical at the time, but the environment around him wasn’t always right.”

Steiner pointed out that Formula 1 rarely rewards bravery alone. “You need the right team, the right people and the right moment.”

Verstappen’s Situation Is Fundamentally Different

Steiner sees key differences in Verstappen’s current position. “Max has much more control over his career.”

He highlighted Verstappen’s contractual freedom. “He is not locked in the same way Fernando was at certain points.”

That flexibility allows Verstappen to react to changes. “If things shift, he has options.” Strong Management as a Shield

Another factor Steiner emphasised is Verstappen’s management. “Max has very strong people around him.”

He said clear guidance reduces emotional decisions. “That helps prevent career moves based on frustration.”

Steiner contrasted this with Alonso’s situation in the past. “Fernando often moved because he wanted change. That can backfire.”

Learning From the Past

Steiner believes Verstappen is well aware of Alonso’s story. “He has seen how quickly things can go wrong.”

He said Verstappen’s calm approach stands out. “Max doesn’t panic. He waits.”

That patience, Steiner argues, is rare in drivers at the peak of their powers. “When you’re that good, you usually want immediate results.”

Freedom Without Recklessness

Despite his confidence in Verstappen, Steiner warned that freedom also brings responsibility. “Having options doesn’t mean you should use them impulsively.”

However, he trusts Verstappen’s judgement. “So far, he has been very measured.”

Steiner believes Verstappen’s current environment encourages smart decisions. “Red Bull gives him stability, but not a cage.”

A Career Built on Control

For Steiner, the comparison with Alonso highlights how Formula 1 has evolved. “Drivers are more aware now of the long game.”

He sees Verstappen as a product of that awareness. “He understands that one bad move can define years.”

Whether Verstappen adds multiple titles in the future remains to be seen. But if Steiner is right, he will not be undone by the kind of strategic errors that haunted Alonso. In modern Formula 1, talent opens doors, but judgement decides how long they stay open.