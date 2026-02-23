user icon
Jos Verstappen on Max's F1 critics: "He says what he thinks"

Jos Verstappen on Max's F1 critics: "He says what he thinks"

Jos Verstappen has defended his son Max after a wave of criticism followed the Dutchman's fierce comments about the 2026 Formula 1 regulations. While some in the paddock were taken aback by Max’s blunt assessment, Jos believes it is simply a reflection of his son's honesty and deep-rooted passion for the sport. 

Passion fueled by "petrol rather than blood" 

Max Verstappen did not hold back during the first test week in Bahrain, criticizing the new energy management requirements and labeling the cars as a step away from the DNA of Formula 1. Jos, who was present at the second week of testing, told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF that his son's comments did not surprise him at all. 

"He just says what he thinks, but he also knows what he wants," Jos explained. He described Max’s commitment to racing as all-consuming, jokingly noting that there is "more petrol than blood in his veins." Whether it is in Formula 1 or any other discipline, Jos sees a driver who gives everything to the pursuit of performance. 

A father-son bond built on racing 

Beyond the F1 cockpit, the Verstappens continue to share a unique bond through their mutual love of competition. While Max is dominating the world stage, Jos has found success in the world of rally racing, particularly in Belgium. Max recently praised his father's impressive performances in the Up to Speed podcast, noting how impressive it is for Jos to be beating drivers half his age.

"It’s incredibly cool," Max said of his father's rally career. "What I find really impressive is that he is almost 54 years old and still beats drivers in their late twenties. He is very good at it, he loves it, and he is hard to beat." The pair even occasionally test themselves against each other on private tracks, where Max admits he still has to "push full gas" to keep up with his father's instinct and memory on the course.

 

