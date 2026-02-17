Fernando Alonso remains a firm believer in the future of Aston Martin, even as the team prepares for what could be a very difficult start to the 2026 season. The Spaniard is confident that the arrival of legendary designer Adrian Newey will eventually propel the team to the front of the grid, though he admits the initial races will be a matter of damage limitation.

A challenging learning curve for the AMR26

The 2026 transition has been particularly taxing for the Silverstone-based squad. The new AMR26 is not only Newey’s first design for the team but also marks the beginning of their works partnership with Honda and the use of an in-house developed gearbox. These massive technical changes have led to a sluggish start, with the team completing the fewest kilometers and recording the slowest times during the Bahrain tests.

"For us, this actually feels like the first real test," Alonso explained, noting that the team struggled significantly during the private shakedown in Barcelona. Despite being "on the back foot," the two-time world champion sees a clear path forward. He highlighted Newey’s vast experience in navigating tough periods as a key reason for his optimism.

Targeting a strong second half of 2026

Aston Martin has been open about their expectations for a slow start, with the team aiming to be fully competitive by the second half of the year. Alonso revealed that a major upgrade package is already planned for the season opener in Melbourne. "The car for Melbourne will be very different. I’ve seen pictures and Adrian has confirmed it himself," Alonso said, promising a steep development curve throughout the season.

Technical challenges remain, particularly regarding the integration of the Honda power unit and the new gearbox. Alonso acknowledged that while the car's basic platform is solid, there are "clear points for improvement" in aerodynamics and engine performance.

Newey as the absolute reference

Despite the early hurdles, Alonso's faith in Newey is unshaken. He believes it is only a "matter of time" before Aston Martin has the best car in Formula 1, given Newey’s three decades of dominance in the sport. For now, the team is focused on unlocking the performance of the AMR26 and closing the gap to the front-runners as quickly as possible.