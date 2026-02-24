Max Verstappen has offered high praise for his new Red Bull Racing teammate, Isack Hadjar, following the conclusion of pre-season testing in Bahrain. As the team prepares for the 2026 season opener, the dynamic between the four-time world champion and the young Frenchman is being viewed as a significant asset for the Milton Keynes-based squad. Verstappen noted that Hadjar is not only exceptionally quick on track but also possesses a professional and collaborative attitude that has energized the garage.

A mentorship role for the champion

With over a decade of experience at the pinnacle of motorsport, Verstappen has naturally evolved into a leader within the Red Bull camp. While he remains focused on his own title defense, he has embraced the role of guiding Hadjar through the complexities of the 2026

technical regulations. The Dutchman explained that having a teammate who is open to learning and eager to contribute to the car's development makes the entire team more efficient during high-pressure testing sessions.

Speaking with the Up To Speed podcast, Verstappen highlighted the refreshing perspective Hadjar brings to the team. "He’s a really great guy," Verstappen remarked. "He’s very friendly and open to everything. When you're only in your second season, your mindset is different from someone who has been around for twelve years. You’re much more focused on proving your worth and soaking up every piece of information, whereas I can afford to be a bit more relaxed and focus on the macro-level behavior of the car."

Evolving synergy at Red Bull

The world champion emphasized that his willingness to share data and technical feedback is rooted in a desire to see the team succeed as a whole. Verstappen views Hadjar’s development as a parallel track to the car's performance; the faster the young driver adapts, the more useful his data becomes for refining the RB22. This collaborative spirit has fostered a productive environment at Red Bull, contrasting with the high-tension teammate rivalries seen elsewhere on the grid.

For Hadjar, working alongside a driver of Verstappen's caliber provides a unique benchmark. The sophomore driver has reportedly been "surgical" in his approach to simulator work and feedback, earning the respect of Red Bull’s senior engineering staff. As they head to Melbourne, the partnership between the seasoned veteran and the ambitious young talent appears to be one of the most stable and promising on the 2026 grid.