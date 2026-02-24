user icon
icon

Verstappen praises new Red Bull teammate: "Hadjar is great"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen praises new Red Bull teammate: "Hadjar is great"

Max Verstappen has offered high praise for his new Red Bull Racing teammate, Isack Hadjar, following the conclusion of pre-season testing in Bahrain. As the team prepares for the 2026 season opener, the dynamic between the four-time world champion and the young Frenchman is being viewed as a significant asset for the Milton Keynes-based squad. Verstappen noted that Hadjar is not only exceptionally quick on track but also possesses a professional and collaborative attitude that has energized the garage. 

A mentorship role for the champion 

With over a decade of experience at the pinnacle of motorsport, Verstappen has naturally evolved into a leader within the Red Bull camp. While he remains focused on his own title defense, he has embraced the role of guiding Hadjar through the complexities of the 2026 

More about Red Bull Racing Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Mar 18
 Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Mar 18

technical regulations. The Dutchman explained that having a teammate who is open to learning and eager to contribute to the car's development makes the entire team more efficient during high-pressure testing sessions. 

Speaking with the Up To Speed podcast, Verstappen highlighted the refreshing perspective Hadjar brings to the team. "He’s a really great guy," Verstappen remarked. "He’s very friendly and open to everything. When you're only in your second season, your mindset is different from someone who has been around for twelve years. You’re much more focused on proving your worth and soaking up every piece of information, whereas I can afford to be a bit more relaxed and focus on the macro-level behavior of the car." 

Evolving synergy at Red Bull 

The world champion emphasized that his willingness to share data and technical feedback is rooted in a desire to see the team succeed as a whole. Verstappen views Hadjar’s development as a parallel track to the car's performance; the faster the young driver adapts, the more useful his data becomes for refining the RB22. This collaborative spirit has fostered a productive environment at Red Bull, contrasting with the high-tension teammate rivalries seen elsewhere on the grid. 

For Hadjar, working alongside a driver of Verstappen's caliber provides a unique benchmark. The sophomore driver has reportedly been "surgical" in his approach to simulator work and feedback, earning the respect of Red Bull’s senior engineering staff. As they head to Melbourne, the partnership between the seasoned veteran and the ambitious young talent appears to be one of the most stable and promising on the 2026 grid.

 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar