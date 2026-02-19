user icon
Verstappen and Vettel discuss "Dream Team" for 2024 Le Mans

The prospect of a legendary line-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans has taken a significant step forward. Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel have reportedly been in discussions about teaming up for the iconic endurance race, potentially creating one of the most decorated driver rosters in the history of the event. 

Vettel confirms talks with Verstappen 

Sebastian Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, revealed to Servus TV that he remains in regular contact with Verstappen. The two champions have discussed the possibility of sharing a car if the right opportunity arises. While Vettel has recently tested a Porsche Hypercar, he has yet to make a formal competitive return to top-tier endurance racing. 

Verstappen has never hidden his desire to compete at Le Mans, often stating that his interests extend far beyond the F1 paddock. The Dutchman is a true racing fanatic, managing his own GT3 team and regularly competing in virtual and real-world long-distance events. He is even expected to participate in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring later this year as part of his preparation for larger endurance goals. 

A potential third star: Fernando Alonso

The "Dream Team" could become even more formidable, as Fernando Alonso has previously expressed a strong interest in racing alongside Verstappen at Le Mans. Alonso is already a two-time winner of the French classic with Toyota and holds a victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona. 

For Verstappen, the appeal of Le Mans lies in the ability to race "full gas" without the heavy energy management constraints currently found in Formula 1. He is focused on ensuring the details—including the line-up, car, and sponsors—are perfect before committing. With Vettel confirming their mutual interest, the endurance world is now waiting to see if these F1 legends will finally unite on the Mulsanne Straight. 

