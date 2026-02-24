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Troubles for Antonelli and Mercedes? "Testing did not go smoothly"

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Troubles for Antonelli and Mercedes? "Testing did not go smoothly"

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has provided a candid assessment of his first official pre-season test as a full-time Mercedes driver, admitting that the week in Bahrain was far from a "smooth ride." While the Silver Arrows completed a significant amount of mileage, the young Italian driver faced a series of technical hurdles that have raised questions about the reliability of the W17 heading into the new era of Formula 1. 

Reliability woes in the desert 

Despite Mercedes topping the lap count on several days, the reliability of their power unit and pneumatic systems remains a point of concern. Antonelli’s sessions were interrupted by a recurring pneumatic issue on Friday, which forced him to stop the car on track and ended his simulation prematurely. This incident mirrored earlier complaints from teammate George Russell, who warned that while the car's pace is competitive, it currently lacks the "bulletproof" nature required for a 24-race championship. 

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Antonelli, however, is choosing to look at the glass half-full. "These were not perfect tests for me, but that is the fundamental goal of a test week," he explained to the Italian media. "You want to discover these vulnerabilities now, in a controlled environment, rather than having them ruin a race weekend in Australia or China. It’s a process of elimination." He noted that the engineers at Brackley and Brixworth have already identified the root causes of the failures and are working on "Gen 2" solutions for the opening rounds. 

A trial by fire for the rookie 

The nineteen-year-old is under immense pressure as the successor to Lewis Hamilton, and the technical setbacks have only intensified the spotlight. Antonelli noted that the 2026 cars are significantly more complex to manage than previous iterations, requiring a constant dialogue with the pit wall regarding energy deployment and thermal management. He admitted that the learning curve has been "vertical," but he feels he has matured more in these six days of testing than in an entire season of junior categories.

Mercedes remains optimistic that their base performance is strong enough to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull once the reliability issues are ironed out. Antonelli emphasized that the team is focused on "operational excellence" and that he feels better prepared than he did during his initial shakedowns in Barcelona. The paddock remains split on whether Mercedes is truly "sandbagging" or if their technical gremlins are a sign of a deeper design flaw in their new hybrid architecture. 

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 197
  • Podiums 5
  • Grand Prix 26
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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