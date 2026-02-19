Max Verstappen has shared further details about his plans to expand his racing career beyond Formula 1. The Red Bull star, a self-confessed "racing fanatic," is increasingly looking toward endurance events where he can escape the heavy management constraints of modern Grand Prix cars.

Returning to the Nürburgring

Verstappen made a major impression in the GT3 class last year, winning the NSL9 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Ferrari. For the 2026 season, he is expected to return to the "Green Hell," this time behind the wheel of a Mercedes GT3 car. The organizers of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring have even adjusted their calendar to accommodate the Dutchman's F1 schedule, making a potential entry more likely.

Verstappen is eager for the challenge but insists on thorough preparation. "For me, doing it in a new car I haven't driven on the Nordschleife before requires a race to learn the procedures," he explained. He wants to master every detail, from pit stops to driver changes, before stepping up to the most prestigious endurance events.

The ultimate goal: Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the centerpiece of Verstappen’s future ambitions. His frustration with the current F1 regulations—which he feels prioritize battery and tire management over raw speed—is a major driver for his interest in long-distance racing.

"I really want to do it," Verstappen said of Le Mans, noting the appeal of being able to push to the absolute limit without constantly monitoring an energy recovery system. He is currently working on the "details" of a potential entry, including the driver line-up and sponsorship. For Verstappen, endurance racing offers the "full gas" experience that he feels is increasingly missing from the pinnacle of single-seater racing.