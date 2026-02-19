user icon
icon

Verstappen ready for Le Mans: "I can go full gas there"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen ready for Le Mans: "I can go full gas there"

Max Verstappen has shared further details about his plans to expand his racing career beyond Formula 1. The Red Bull star, a self-confessed "racing fanatic," is increasingly looking toward endurance events where he can escape the heavy management constraints of modern Grand Prix cars. 

Returning to the Nürburgring 

Verstappen made a major impression in the GT3 class last year, winning the NSL9 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Ferrari. For the 2026 season, he is expected to return to the "Green Hell," this time behind the wheel of a Mercedes GT3 car. The organizers of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring have even adjusted their calendar to accommodate the Dutchman's F1 schedule, making a potential entry more likely. 

More about Max Verstappen Verstappen and Vettel discuss "Dream Team" for 2024 Le Mans

Verstappen and Vettel discuss "Dream Team" for 2024 Le Mans

Feb 19
 Isack Hadjar backs Verstappen’s critique of slower 2026 cars

Isack Hadjar backs Verstappen’s critique of slower 2026 cars

Feb 19

Verstappen is eager for the challenge but insists on thorough preparation. "For me, doing it in a new car I haven't driven on the Nordschleife before requires a race to learn the procedures," he explained. He wants to master every detail, from pit stops to driver changes, before stepping up to the most prestigious endurance events. 

The ultimate goal: Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the centerpiece of Verstappen’s future ambitions. His frustration with the current F1 regulations—which he feels prioritize battery and tire management over raw speed—is a major driver for his interest in long-distance racing. 

"I really want to do it," Verstappen said of Le Mans, noting the appeal of being able to push to the absolute limit without constantly monitoring an energy recovery system. He is currently working on the "details" of a potential entry, including the driver line-up and sponsorship. For Verstappen, endurance racing offers the "full gas" experience that he feels is increasingly missing from the pinnacle of single-seater racing.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar