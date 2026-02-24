Former Formula 1 and IndyCar star Juan Pablo Montoya has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Max Verstappen’s public criticism of the 2026 technical regulations. While the reigning champion has been vocal about his distaste for the new hybrid-heavy direction of the sport—comparing the cars to "Formula E on steroids"—Montoya argues that such a verdict is premature and potentially damaging to the sport’s image.

The evolutionary nature of F1

Montoya, known for his own outspoken personality during his racing career, pointed out that every major regulatory shift in Formula 1 history has been met with initial resistance from drivers. He argued that the current crop of cars are "base-level prototypes" that will undergo radical transformations in terms of speed and handling within the first six months of competition. By labeling the cars as "slow" or "clumsy" now, Montoya believes Verstappen is ignoring the immense development capacity of F1 engineers.

"You have to have a bit of patience," Montoya said in a recent interview. "I understand the frustration of a driver who wants raw, analog power, but these rules are designed for a different era of technology. I think it will be a good show. The cars might be harder to drive initially, but that actually makes the races more attractive for the fans because it puts the emphasis back on driver error and adaptability."

Professionalism and public perception

One of Montoya's sharper critiques focused on how modern drivers handle their grievances. He drew a comparison to the NFL and other major American sports leagues, where athletes are often discouraged or even penalized for publicly disparaging the quality of the "product." Montoya suggested that F1 drivers have a responsibility to support the growth of the series, especially as it enters a new commercial and technical phase.

"Max says what he thinks, and that’s why people love him, but sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture," Montoya added. "If the drivers are saying the cars are bad before the first race has even happened, it sends the wrong message to the sponsors and the fans." While Verstappen has since slightly nuanced his comments, Montoya’s intervention highlights a growing divide between the "purist" drivers and those who believe the sport must evolve to remain relevant to manufacturers like Audi and Ford.