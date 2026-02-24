user icon
icon

Montoya: "Verstappen judged the 2026 cars too quickly"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Montoya: "Verstappen judged the 2026 cars too quickly"

Former Formula 1 and IndyCar star Juan Pablo Montoya has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Max Verstappen’s public criticism of the 2026 technical regulations. While the reigning champion has been vocal about his distaste for the new hybrid-heavy direction of the sport—comparing the cars to "Formula E on steroids"—Montoya argues that such a verdict is premature and potentially damaging to the sport’s image. 

The evolutionary nature of F1 

Montoya, known for his own outspoken personality during his racing career, pointed out that every major regulatory shift in Formula 1 history has been met with initial resistance from drivers. He argued that the current crop of cars are "base-level prototypes" that will undergo radical transformations in terms of speed and handling within the first six months of competition. By labeling the cars as "slow" or "clumsy" now, Montoya believes Verstappen is ignoring the immense development capacity of F1 engineers. 

More about Max Verstappen Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Mar 18
 Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Mar 18

"You have to have a bit of patience," Montoya said in a recent interview. "I understand the frustration of a driver who wants raw, analog power, but these rules are designed for a different era of technology. I think it will be a good show. The cars might be harder to drive initially, but that actually makes the races more attractive for the fans because it puts the emphasis back on driver error and adaptability." 

Professionalism and public perception

One of Montoya's sharper critiques focused on how modern drivers handle their grievances. He drew a comparison to the NFL and other major American sports leagues, where athletes are often discouraged or even penalized for publicly disparaging the quality of the "product." Montoya suggested that F1 drivers have a responsibility to support the growth of the series, especially as it enters a new commercial and technical phase. 

"Max says what he thinks, and that’s why people love him, but sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture," Montoya added. "If the drivers are saying the cars are bad before the first race has even happened, it sends the wrong message to the sponsors and the fans." While Verstappen has since slightly nuanced his comments, Montoya’s intervention highlights a growing divide between the "purist" drivers and those who believe the sport must evolve to remain relevant to manufacturers like Audi and Ford. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Juan Pablo Montoya Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar