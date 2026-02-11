The 2026 season could mark the end of an era for Formula 1, as Fernando Alonso admits it might be his final year in the sport. The Spanish veteran, who is now 44 years old and holds the all-time record for the most Grand Prix starts with over 425 races, is out of contract at the end of the year. While he remains physically fit and highly motivated, Alonso revealed that the quality of the racing under the new regulations will be the decisive factor in his future.

Motivation vs. The Grind

Speaking at the launch of the Aston Martin AMR26, Alonso was candid about the toll the sport takes on a driver's life after more than two decades at the top. "I feel very motivated and fully focused, but we all know how it is," he said. He highlighted that the challenge is not just the driving, but the relentless schedule of events, media commitments, and travel that "drain your energy throughout the season".

Alonso hopes to compete at the front in the autumn of his career, but he is realistic about the demands of a 23rd season. He wants to know that the sacrifice is worth it in terms of on-track excitement.

The Impact of New Rules

The effectiveness of the 2026 regulations will play a huge role in his decision-making process. "We will have to see how these new rules work, whether it is easy or difficult to follow other cars and how much action we will actually see on track," Alonso explained. If the new cars allow for close, exciting racing, he may be tempted to stay. If the regulations lead to a procession, 2027 could see a grid without him.

Should he retire, Alonso is unlikely to stop racing entirely. Max Verstappen has already expressed interest in having him drive for his GT3 team, and McLaren CEO Zak Brown has hinted at an IndyCar return. For now, however, the focus is on one potentially final, glorious campaign in Formula 1.