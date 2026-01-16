Former Haas teambaas Guenther Steiner is never one to shy away from a bold opinion, and his latest ranking of Formula 1 legends is no exception. In a series of "this or that" comparisons for a popular podcast, Steiner narrowed down a list of the sport's greatest icons. While modern fans might expect the likes of Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton to take the top spot, Steiner’s ultimate winner is a name that represents the very heart and soul of F1’s golden era.

The Legend of Niki Lauda Reigns Supreme

For Guenther Steiner, Niki Lauda stands head and shoulders above any other driver in the history of the sport. The Italian teambaas was unwavering in his choice, noting that no matter how many hours the game continued, he would always return to the same name. Lauda, who secured world titles for both Ferrari and McLaren during the 1970s and 80s, is revered by Steiner not just for his speed, but for his incredible resilience and technical understanding of the sport.

The path to Steiner's final choice was filled with surprises. At one point, 1970 world champion Jochen Rindt held the top spot, beating out modern giants like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Steiner justified this by highlighting the extreme danger of Rindt's era and the pure class he displayed on track. Rindt was eventually displaced by Juan Manuel Fangio, the legendary five-time champion, who was then briefly overtaken by Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and Hamilton Fall Short of the Top

Even the current dominance of Max Verstappen was not enough to keep him at the summit of Steiner's list for long. After Verstappen surpassed Fangio, Steiner immediately swapped him out for Graham Hill, whom he considered to be a more "complete" driver in the context of F1 history. This left both Verstappen and Hamilton—the two most successful drivers of the current era—outside of Steiner's ultimate top tier.

Steiner’s selections reflect a deep respect for the pioneers and the characters of the sport. While he acknowledges the talent of the current generation, his heart clearly lies with the drivers who faced the greatest risks and exhibited the most profound impact on the sport's culture. For Steiner, the combination of Lauda's championship success and his legendary status as a paddock figure makes him the undisputed "best ever," a sentiment that even the most impressive modern statistics cannot change.