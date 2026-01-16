user icon
icon

Guenther Steiner Names the Greatest Driver of All Time

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Guenther Steiner Names the Greatest Driver of All Time

Former Haas teambaas Guenther Steiner is never one to shy away from a bold opinion, and his latest ranking of Formula 1 legends is no exception. In a series of "this or that" comparisons for a popular podcast, Steiner narrowed down a list of the sport's greatest icons. While modern fans might expect the likes of Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton to take the top spot, Steiner’s ultimate winner is a name that represents the very heart and soul of F1’s golden era. 

The Legend of Niki Lauda Reigns Supreme 

For Guenther Steiner, Niki Lauda stands head and shoulders above any other driver in the history of the sport. The Italian teambaas was unwavering in his choice, noting that no matter how many hours the game continued, he would always return to the same name. Lauda, who secured world titles for both Ferrari and McLaren during the 1970s and 80s, is revered by Steiner not just for his speed, but for his incredible resilience and technical understanding of the sport. 

More about Guenther Steiner Steiner Predicts: “Verstappen Will Not Make the Same Mistakes as Alonso”

Steiner Predicts: “Verstappen Will Not Make the Same Mistakes as Alonso”

Jan 7
 Is Hamilton Considering Retirement? “Our Expectations Were Too High”

Is Hamilton Considering Retirement? “Our Expectations Were Too High”

Dec 3 2025

The path to Steiner's final choice was filled with surprises. At one point, 1970 world champion Jochen Rindt held the top spot, beating out modern giants like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Steiner justified this by highlighting the extreme danger of Rindt's era and the pure class he displayed on track. Rindt was eventually displaced by Juan Manuel Fangio, the legendary five-time champion, who was then briefly overtaken by Max Verstappen. 

Verstappen and Hamilton Fall Short of the Top 

Even the current dominance of Max Verstappen was not enough to keep him at the summit of Steiner's list for long. After Verstappen surpassed Fangio, Steiner immediately swapped him out for Graham Hill, whom he considered to be a more "complete" driver in the context of F1 history. This left both Verstappen and Hamilton—the two most successful drivers of the current era—outside of Steiner's ultimate top tier. 

Steiner’s selections reflect a deep respect for the pioneers and the characters of the sport. While he acknowledges the talent of the current generation, his heart clearly lies with the drivers who faced the greatest risks and exhibited the most profound impact on the sport's culture. For Steiner, the combination of Lauda's championship success and his legendary status as a paddock figure makes him the undisputed "best ever," a sentiment that even the most impressive modern statistics cannot change. 

F1 News Guenther Steiner

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Guenther Steiner -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Apr 7 1965 (60)
  • Place of b. Merano, Italy, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile
show sidebar