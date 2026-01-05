Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 future may not be closed after all, with Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu suggesting that a return to the grid remains possible. While no concrete plans exist, Komatsu has acknowledged that circumstances could align for Tsunoda in the coming years. The comments offer fresh hope for the Japanese driver, whose career path has become increasingly complex amid shifting manufacturer alliances.

Tsunoda’s position has been closely watched since Honda’s evolving role in Formula 1 and Red Bull’s junior structure changes reshaped the driver market. Haas now emerge as a potential long-term option, even if timing remains uncertain.

“You Can Never Say Never”

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Komatsu was cautious but open. “You can never say never in Formula 1,” he said when asked about Tsunoda.

He stressed that Haas are not actively pursuing Tsunoda at this stage. “There is no plan for now, but we always look at talent.”

Komatsu emphasised that driver decisions are influenced by many variables. “Contracts, manufacturers and timing all play a role.”

Honda and Toyota Complications

One of the main obstacles in Tsunoda’s case is the manufacturer landscape. Tsunoda has long been closely linked to Honda, while Haas are aligned with Ferrari and maintain strong technical ties within that ecosystem.

Komatsu acknowledged the complexity. “Manufacturer relationships matter. You cannot ignore them.”

He explained that future changes could alter the picture. “Things look different year to year.”

Tsunoda’s Reputation Remains Strong

Despite uncertainty, Komatsu praised Tsunoda’s abilities. “Yuki is fast. That is not in question.”

He said Tsunoda has matured significantly. “He has improved his consistency and understanding of the car.”

Komatsu believes those traits keep Tsunoda relevant. “If you perform, people notice.”

Timing More Important Than Talent

According to Komatsu, opportunity often matters more than pure speed. “Formula 1 is about timing.”

He explained that openings depend on multiple factors. “Driver contracts, team direction and long-term strategy all have to align.”

That reality, Komatsu says, applies to every driver outside the established top teams. “It’s not unique to Yuki.”

Looking Toward the Future

Komatsu suggested that the situation could change around the next regulation cycle. “With 2026 coming, everything resets.”

New rules often create movement. “Teams reassess what they need.” For Tsunoda, that reset could be significant. “If the timing is right, opportunities can appear.”

Door Not Closed Yet

While a return to Formula 1 is far from guaranteed, Komatsu’s comments make one thing clear. Tsunoda’s name has not been crossed off any lists.

In a sport defined by constant change, careers rarely follow straight lines. For Tsunoda, the path back to the grid remains narrow, but not blocked. As long as team principals keep saying “never say never”, hope remains alive.