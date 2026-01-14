Yuki Tsunoda will not be racing in Formula 1 this year, but according to Honda, he remains one of their drivers. However, his role at Red Bull—which has now partnered with Ford—could prove to be a complication.

A complicated transition period

Tsunoda has been part of the Red Bull Junior Team since 2019, eventually making his way to AlphaTauri and then Red Bull Racing. As of this year, the Japanese driver is no longer active on the F1 grid, having been replaced by Isack Hadjar.

Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe addressed the situation regarding Tsunoda’s contract. "Negotiations are still ongoing, so no specific agreement has been finalized yet," Watanabe told Motorsport.com. He noted that from Honda's perspective there is no issue, but the crucial factor is how Ford and Red Bull view the situation.

With Honda leaving Red Bull to become the engine supplier for Aston Martin, there have been questions about Tsunoda following them. However, Watanabe clarified that there are currently no plans similar to the Red Bull arrangement with Aston Martin.

"We will continue to train drivers up to Formula 2 within our own program, the HFDP," Watanabe explained. "If drivers emerge who are capable of driving in Formula 1, we will recommend them to Aston Martin." For now, negotiations regarding Tsunoda’s future continue directly with Red Bull.