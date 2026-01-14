user icon
icon

Tsunoda in limbo: No deal yet with Honda

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Tsunoda in limbo: No deal yet with Honda

Yuki Tsunoda will not be racing in Formula 1 this year, but according to Honda, he remains one of their drivers. However, his role at Red Bull—which has now partnered with Ford—could prove to be a complication. 

A complicated transition period 

Tsunoda has been part of the Red Bull Junior Team since 2019, eventually making his way to AlphaTauri and then Red Bull Racing. As of this year, the Japanese driver is no longer active on the F1 grid, having been replaced by Isack Hadjar

More about Yuki Tsunoda Tsunoda Could Return to Formula 1 as Haas Leaves Door Ajar

Tsunoda Could Return to Formula 1 as Haas Leaves Door Ajar

Jan 5
 Angry Tsunoda Was Not Allowed to Speak to Other Teams

Angry Tsunoda Was Not Allowed to Speak to Other Teams

Dec 5 2025

Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe addressed the situation regarding Tsunoda’s contract. "Negotiations are still ongoing, so no specific agreement has been finalized yet," Watanabe told Motorsport.com. He noted that from Honda's perspective there is no issue, but the crucial factor is how Ford and Red Bull view the situation. 

Future with Aston Martin

With Honda leaving Red Bull to become the engine supplier for Aston Martin, there have been questions about Tsunoda following them. However, Watanabe clarified that there are currently no plans similar to the Red Bull arrangement with Aston Martin. 

"We will continue to train drivers up to Formula 2 within our own program, the HFDP," Watanabe explained. "If drivers emerge who are capable of driving in Formula 1, we will recommend them to Aston Martin." For now, negotiations regarding Tsunoda’s future continue directly with Red Bull.

F1 News Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing Ford

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

JP Yuki Tsunoda 22
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 122
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 114
  • Country JP
  • Date of b. May 11 2000 (25)
  • Place of b. Kanagawa, Japan, JP
  • Weight 54 kg
  • Length 1.59 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar