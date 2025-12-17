user icon
Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

The organisers of the Nürburgring endurance series are considering changes to their calendar to give Max Verstappen the opportunity to prepare properly for the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. The Dutch Formula 1 star has made no secret of his desire to compete in the legendary endurance race, and discussions are reportedly underway to ensure his schedule can align with the demanding preparation required.

Verstappen has recently been testing GT3 machinery and exploring endurance racing options alongside his Formula 1 commitments. His interest has been met with enthusiasm by organisers, who see his participation as a major boost for the event. 

Preparations for the Nordschleife 

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, representatives of the Nürburgring organisers confirmed that flexibility is being discussed. The goal is to allow Verstappen sufficient time to gain experience in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie before tackling the 24-hour race. 

The Nordschleife is widely regarded as one of the most challenging circuits in the world, and organisers are keen to ensure Verstappen is fully prepared. “You cannot simply turn up here and compete,” one source explained. “Experience is essential.” 

Adjusting the NLS calendar could allow Verstappen to combine Formula 1 obligations with endurance racing preparation, a challenge that requires careful planning. 

Verstappen’s Growing Interest in Endurance Racing 

Verstappen has long expressed admiration for endurance racing and the Nürburgring 24 Hours in particular. His recent GT3 tests are seen as a serious step toward making that ambition a reality. 

The Dutchman is understood to be exploring options with teams connected to Mercedes’ GT programme, although no formal agreement has been announced. For Verstappen, the attraction lies in mastering a completely different discipline while maintaining his Formula 1 focus. 

Organisers believe Verstappen’s professional approach makes him a suitable candidate for such a demanding challenge. “He understands what is required,” a source said. “He is not underestimating it.” 

A Major Boost for the Event 

Verstappen’s potential involvement is seen as a significant opportunity for the Nürburgring and endurance racing more broadly. His global profile would draw attention from fans who may not usually follow GT or endurance events. 

Organisers are keen to capitalise on that interest without compromising sporting integrity. Adjusting the calendar would not be about special treatment, but about making participation realistically possible for a driver with a packed Formula 1 schedule. 

Balancing F1 and Endurance Ambitions

For Verstappen, the challenge lies in balancing two very different worlds. Formula 1 demands absolute focus, while endurance racing requires teamwork, patience and adaptability. 

The Nürburgring organisers appear willing to work with Verstappen to make that balance achievable. Whether a calendar adjustment ultimately happens remains uncertain, but the discussions underline how serious his intentions are. 

If Verstappen does line up for the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, it would mark a notable expansion of his racing career, and potentially add another chapter to his growing reputation as a complete and versatile driver. 

