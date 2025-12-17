user icon
icon

Palou Believes Verstappen Could Surpass Schumacher

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Palou Believes Verstappen Could Surpass Schumacher

IndyCar champion Alex Palou believes Max Verstappen has the potential to surpass Michael Schumacher and eventually be regarded as the greatest driver in Formula 1 history. The Spaniard says Verstappen’s combination of speed, consistency and mental strength places him on a trajectory few drivers have ever followed. According to Palou, the Dutchman is not only dominating his generation, but redefining what is possible in modern motorsport. 

Verstappen has already secured multiple world championships and continues to deliver performances that set him apart from his rivals. For Palou, the discussion about Verstappen’s place in history is no longer hypothetical. 

More about Max Verstappen Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Sky Sports Analyst Enjoys Verstappen’s Honesty

Sky Sports Analyst Enjoys Verstappen’s Honesty

Dec 17

“He Has Everything a Great Driver Needs” 

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Palou explained why he rates Verstappen so highly. “Max has everything a great driver needs. Speed, intelligence, adaptability and a very strong mentality.” 

Palou pointed out that Verstappen rarely has off days. “That is what separates the very best from the rest. Even when things are difficult, he still performs at an incredibly high level.”

He added that Verstappen’s understanding of racing goes beyond raw pace. “He knows when to push and when to manage. That maturity is rare.” 

Comparisons With Schumacher Feel Inevitable 

Palou acknowledged that comparing drivers from different eras is always difficult, but believes Verstappen belongs in the same conversation as Schumacher. “Michael set the standard for dominance. Max is doing something similar in a very different era.” 

He said the level of competition today makes Verstappen’s achievements even more impressive. “The field is closer, the cars are more complex and the margins are smaller. To dominate like this is extraordinary.” 

According to Palou, Verstappen’s consistency over multiple seasons is key. “One great year is not enough. Max keeps delivering year after year.” 

Mental Strength Makes the Difference 

One aspect Palou highlighted in particular is Verstappen’s mentality. “He does not seem affected by pressure. If anything, it makes him stronger.” 

Palou believes this mental resilience is what allows Verstappen to recover from setbacks so quickly. “He does not dwell on mistakes. He learns and moves on.” 

That trait, Palou said, is shared by only a handful of drivers in history. “Schumacher had it. Senna had it. Max has it too.” 

A Career Still Far From Finished 

Despite all the praise, Palou stressed that Verstappen’s story is far from complete. “The scary part is that he is still relatively young. He has many years ahead of him.” 

If Verstappen continues at his current level, Palou believes the record books will keep changing. “If he stays motivated and in competitive cars, there is no limit.” 

For Palou, the conclusion is clear. Verstappen is already one of the greats, but his ultimate legacy may still lie ahead. “One day, people might look back and say he went even further than Schumacher.” 

F1 News Max Verstappen Alex Palou Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar