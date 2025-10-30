The Silent Revolution at Ferrari: How Maranello Found Its Faith Again

For years, Ferrari symbolized frustration. Strategy blunders, internal politics, and inconsistent performance defined the Scuderia. But under team principal Frédéric Vasseur, that image is changing. The transformation hasn’t come with headlines, it’s happening quietly, deep inside Maranello.

Leadership through structure

Vasseur has streamlined decision-making, fostering a culture of collaboration instead of division. Departments once isolated now work seamlessly together. The result: fewer mistakes and faster responses on race weekends. Charles Leclerc describes the shift succinctly: “There’s calm now. Everyone knows their role, and that brings confidence.”

Building for the long term

Ferrari’s technical base is stronger than ever. The engine program is competitive, and aerodynamic progress has made the car more consistent across circuits. By focusing on structure instead of panic, Ferrari has built a foundation for sustained success.

A legend reborn

The results speak for themselves. Ferrari may not yet dominate, but it’s competitive everywhere — and united in purpose. The Maranello spirit is back, not through noise, but through discipline.