user icon
icon

Code red at Ferrari - why backing Vasseur reveals crisis instead

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Code red at Ferrari - why backing Vasseur reveals crisis instead
  • Published on 21 Oct 2025 16:45
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

John Elkann did something remarkable in Austin. The Ferrari chairman issued an unsolicited statement expressing his "full confidence" in team principal Frédéric Vasseur. In politics, such motions often mark the beginning of the end. At Ferrari, it's a symptom of deep unrest. 

Horner ghost haunts Maranello 

Rumors about Christian Horner as Vasseur's possible successor were so persistent that drivers spoke about them openly. Lewis Hamilton called it "distracting for the team." Charles Leclerc spoke of "unfounded noise." 

More about Ferrari Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Hamilton’s Future in Formula 1 Uncertain: Ferrari Reportedly Considering No Contract Extension

Oct 31
 Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"

Oct 31

Those speculations, however baseless, were destabilizing enough to force action. Elkann felt compelled to issue a statement mid-race weekend. 

Vasseur subtly admitted the message wasn't primarily for the team. It was for "external parties." This wasn't an internal pep talk. It was crisis management.

A familiar pattern 

Ferrari has a history of such panic moments. An online observer summarized it perfectly: "Recurring pattern at Ferrari. Driver has criticism and instead of doing something with it, they're heavily offended."

The team seems culturally vulnerable to external pressure. The periods under Arrivabene, Binotto and Domenicali were all marked by political unrest and leadership changes. 

The Ferrari pattern: 

● External pressure or criticism emerges 

● Management reacts defensively 

● Public endorsements follow 

● Instability grows beneath surface 

● Eventually leadership change occurs 

● Cycle repeats itself

The question behind the support 

A multinational chairman doesn't issue statements without reason. Especially not mid-race weekend. The question isn't whether Vasseur is the right man. The question is whether anyone can survive Maranello's political snake pit. 

Ferrari is uniquely structured. The F1 team boss is directly subject to the whims of the car brand's higher management. That creates inherent instability. 

Red Bull and Mercedes gave their team principals long-term, unconditional support. That built winning culture. Ferrari reacts with short-term panic at every setback.

Leclerc's podium brings temporary calm 

Charles Leclerc finished third in Austin. The first podium since summer break. Hamilton came fourth. A strong team result temporarily relieving pressure. 

But underlying problems aren't solved. The fact that endorsement was needed at all speaks volumes. This isn't a sign of stability. It's a temporary ceasefire. 

Vasseur must not only win races. He must win the political war inherent in leading the Scuderia. A battle that defeated stronger leaders than him.

Stability remains an illusion 

Public support has crushed rumors. For now. But Ferrari's history teaches that such moments are recurring preludes to greater unrest. 

As long as the F1 team isn't isolated from broader corporate politics, true stability remains an illusion. Vasseur can win races and develop drivers. But can he survive the power games that characterize Maranello? 

The next test comes at the first setback. Then we'll see if this endorsement truly meant anything.

F1 News Frédéric Vasseur Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

FR Frédéric Vasseur -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Jan 1 1968 (57)
  • Place of b. Draveil, Île-de-France, France, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar