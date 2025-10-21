John Elkann did something remarkable in Austin. The Ferrari chairman issued an unsolicited statement expressing his "full confidence" in team principal Frédéric Vasseur. In politics, such motions often mark the beginning of the end. At Ferrari, it's a symptom of deep unrest.

Horner ghost haunts Maranello

Rumors about Christian Horner as Vasseur's possible successor were so persistent that drivers spoke about them openly. Lewis Hamilton called it "distracting for the team." Charles Leclerc spoke of "unfounded noise."

Those speculations, however baseless, were destabilizing enough to force action. Elkann felt compelled to issue a statement mid-race weekend.

Vasseur subtly admitted the message wasn't primarily for the team. It was for "external parties." This wasn't an internal pep talk. It was crisis management.

A familiar pattern

Ferrari has a history of such panic moments. An online observer summarized it perfectly: "Recurring pattern at Ferrari. Driver has criticism and instead of doing something with it, they're heavily offended."

The team seems culturally vulnerable to external pressure. The periods under Arrivabene, Binotto and Domenicali were all marked by political unrest and leadership changes.

The Ferrari pattern:

● External pressure or criticism emerges

● Management reacts defensively

● Public endorsements follow

● Instability grows beneath surface

● Eventually leadership change occurs

● Cycle repeats itself

The question behind the support

A multinational chairman doesn't issue statements without reason. Especially not mid-race weekend. The question isn't whether Vasseur is the right man. The question is whether anyone can survive Maranello's political snake pit.

Ferrari is uniquely structured. The F1 team boss is directly subject to the whims of the car brand's higher management. That creates inherent instability.

Red Bull and Mercedes gave their team principals long-term, unconditional support. That built winning culture. Ferrari reacts with short-term panic at every setback.

Leclerc's podium brings temporary calm

Charles Leclerc finished third in Austin. The first podium since summer break. Hamilton came fourth. A strong team result temporarily relieving pressure.

But underlying problems aren't solved. The fact that endorsement was needed at all speaks volumes. This isn't a sign of stability. It's a temporary ceasefire.

Vasseur must not only win races. He must win the political war inherent in leading the Scuderia. A battle that defeated stronger leaders than him.

Stability remains an illusion

Public support has crushed rumors. For now. But Ferrari's history teaches that such moments are recurring preludes to greater unrest.

As long as the F1 team isn't isolated from broader corporate politics, true stability remains an illusion. Vasseur can win races and develop drivers. But can he survive the power games that characterize Maranello?

The next test comes at the first setback. Then we'll see if this endorsement truly meant anything.