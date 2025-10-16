McLaren on Alert for Verstappen: “We Want More Than the Constructors’ Title”

McLaren is keeping a close eye on Max Verstappen as the battle for the Drivers’ Championship heats up. The team from Woking may have already secured the Constructors’ crown, but team principal Andrea Stella has made it clear that McLaren isn’t satisfied yet — the goal now is the drivers’ title.

Pride and ambition

The Singapore Grand Prix sealed McLaren’s second consecutive Constructors’ Championship. Lando Norris finished third, and Oscar Piastri came home fourth, enough to clinch the title for 2025. “We head into the United States Grand Prix as Constructors’ Champions, and we’re very proud of that,” Stella said in McLaren’s race preview. “But our ambitions don’t stop there — we want more.”

For McLaren, that “more” means beating Verstappen and Red Bull Racing to the ultimate prize. Since the summer break, Red Bull has rediscovered its form, with Verstappen finishing second in Zandvoort and Singapore, and winning in Monza and Baku. Those results have cut significantly into McLaren’s lead, and Stella knows the margin for error is shrinking.

Focused on Austin

“This weekend is also a Sprint event, which gives both our drivers a great opportunity to keep scoring important points,” Stella explained. “Austin is one of the drivers’ favorite circuits, so we’re looking forward to giving them the best possible conditions for a strong race weekend. I’m incredibly proud of the entire team for the hard work that got us here — but there’s still a lot left to achieve this season.”

A brewing rivalry

Behind McLaren’s celebration, tension still lingers between its two star drivers. The start of the Singapore race saw Norris make an aggressive move past Piastri, frustrating the Australian. Their rivalry has been one of the defining storylines of McLaren’s season — and the gap between them remains just 22 points, with Verstappen 41 points behind Piastri in third.

The next challenge

McLaren may be enjoying success on paper, but the fight is far from over. Verstappen’s resurgence has brought Red Bull back into contention, and with six races left, the world champion is closing in fast. For Stella and his team, Austin will be more than just another

race — it’s the next test in proving that McLaren can turn a dominant season into true championship glory.