user icon
icon

McLaren on Alert for Verstappen: “We Want More Than the Constructors’ Title”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren on Alert for Verstappen: “We Want More Than the Constructors’ Title”
  • Published on 16 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

McLaren is keeping a close eye on Max Verstappen as the battle for the Drivers’ Championship heats up. The team from Woking may have already secured the Constructors’ crown, but team principal Andrea Stella has made it clear that McLaren isn’t satisfied yet — the goal now is the drivers’ title. 

Pride and ambition 

The Singapore Grand Prix sealed McLaren’s second consecutive Constructors’ Championship. Lando Norris finished third, and Oscar Piastri came home fourth, enough to clinch the title for 2025. “We head into the United States Grand Prix as Constructors’ Champions, and we’re very proud of that,” Stella said in McLaren’s race preview. “But our ambitions don’t stop there — we want more.” 

More about McLaren Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Oct 31
 The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

Oct 30

For McLaren, that “more” means beating Verstappen and Red Bull Racing to the ultimate prize. Since the summer break, Red Bull has rediscovered its form, with Verstappen finishing second in Zandvoort and Singapore, and winning in Monza and Baku. Those results have cut significantly into McLaren’s lead, and Stella knows the margin for error is shrinking. 

Focused on Austin 

“This weekend is also a Sprint event, which gives both our drivers a great opportunity to keep scoring important points,” Stella explained. “Austin is one of the drivers’ favorite circuits, so we’re looking forward to giving them the best possible conditions for a strong race weekend. I’m incredibly proud of the entire team for the hard work that got us here — but there’s still a lot left to achieve this season.” 

A brewing rivalry 

Behind McLaren’s celebration, tension still lingers between its two star drivers. The start of the Singapore race saw Norris make an aggressive move past Piastri, frustrating the Australian. Their rivalry has been one of the defining storylines of McLaren’s season — and the gap between them remains just 22 points, with Verstappen 41 points behind Piastri in third. 

The next challenge 

McLaren may be enjoying success on paper, but the fight is far from over. Verstappen’s resurgence has brought Red Bull back into contention, and with six races left, the world champion is closing in fast. For Stella and his team, Austin will be more than just another

race — it’s the next test in proving that McLaren can turn a dominant season into true championship glory. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Andrea Stella McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar