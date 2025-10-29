user icon
Why Verstappen and Red Bull Could Still Be a Force in 2026, Says Mekies

Why Verstappen and Red Bull Could Still Be a Force in 2026, Says Mekies
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 07:36
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Red Bull Racing surprised the Formula 1 paddock during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend by unveiling several updates to the RB21, even as the sport prepares for a major rule overhaul in 2026. Team principal Laurent Mekies explained that the decision was intentional, with an eye firmly on the team’s long-term competitiveness. 

Continued Development Despite 2026 Rule Changes 

While teams like McLaren and Ferrari have shifted resources to next year’s car, Red Bull continues refining its current package. In Mexico City, Max Verstappen finished third, narrowing his championship gap to 36 points. 

“We didn’t want to stop developing just because the season is almost over,” Mekies told international media. “For us, it’s about understanding every aspect of the RB21 before the regulations reset.” 

Focus on Processes, Not Just Performance 

Mekies emphasized that the updates are part of a bigger picture. “It’s not only about performance, it’s about how we work. If we finish a season without extracting everything from our car, we take too many unknowns into 2026,” he said. “We want to fix what hasn’t worked, strengthen what does, and go into the new era with confidence.” 

Preparing for Formula 1’s 2026 Revolution 

From 2026 onward, Formula 1 cars will be lighter, more agile and equipped with active aerodynamics. The power units will feature a 50/50 balance between combustion and electric power, tripling the current hybrid output. 

A Proven Red Bull Strategy 

This approach echoes Red Bull’s successful 2021 campaign, when the team developed until the final race and delivered Verstappen’s first world title. The same strategy underpinned its dominance in 2022 and 2023, proving that a long-term vision pays off. 

With 2026 approaching, Red Bull appears ready to repeat history: learning fast, innovating relentlessly, and staying one step ahead of the competition.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

