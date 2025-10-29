Red Bull Racing surprised the Formula 1 paddock during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend by unveiling several updates to the RB21, even as the sport prepares for a major rule overhaul in 2026. Team principal Laurent Mekies explained that the decision was intentional, with an eye firmly on the team’s long-term competitiveness.

Continued Development Despite 2026 Rule Changes

While teams like McLaren and Ferrari have shifted resources to next year’s car, Red Bull continues refining its current package. In Mexico City, Max Verstappen finished third, narrowing his championship gap to 36 points.

“We didn’t want to stop developing just because the season is almost over,” Mekies told international media. “For us, it’s about understanding every aspect of the RB21 before the regulations reset.”

Focus on Processes, Not Just Performance

Mekies emphasized that the updates are part of a bigger picture. “It’s not only about performance, it’s about how we work. If we finish a season without extracting everything from our car, we take too many unknowns into 2026,” he said. “We want to fix what hasn’t worked, strengthen what does, and go into the new era with confidence.”

Preparing for Formula 1’s 2026 Revolution

From 2026 onward, Formula 1 cars will be lighter, more agile and equipped with active aerodynamics. The power units will feature a 50/50 balance between combustion and electric power, tripling the current hybrid output.

A Proven Red Bull Strategy

This approach echoes Red Bull’s successful 2021 campaign, when the team developed until the final race and delivered Verstappen’s first world title. The same strategy underpinned its dominance in 2022 and 2023, proving that a long-term vision pays off.

With 2026 approaching, Red Bull appears ready to repeat history: learning fast, innovating relentlessly, and staying one step ahead of the competition.