user icon
icon

FIA Responds After Shocking Incident Involving Lawson in Mexico

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
FIA Responds After Shocking Incident Involving Lawson in Mexico
  • Published on 27 Oct 2025 10:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The Mexican Grand Prix produced no shortage of drama, but one of the scariest moments came early in the race when Liam Lawson narrowly avoided hitting two marshals who were unexpectedly on track. The FIA has since opened an investigation and released an official statement addressing the alarming incident. 

Lawson’s race was already off to a rough start after contact in Turn 1, which left his Racing Bulls car damaged and forced him to pit for repairs. But as he exited the pit lane and rejoined the track, the New Zealander was suddenly confronted with two marshals standing on the racing line near Turn 1. The marshals, who were reportedly clearing debris from an earlier collision, managed to sprint clear just in time — avoiding what could have been a major accident. A visibly shaken Lawson later told reporters that his team had immediately sought clarification from the FIA. 

More about FIA Felipe Massa Faces Moment of Truth: Former Ferrari Driver Takes F1 to Court

Felipe Massa Faces Moment of Truth: Former Ferrari Driver Takes F1 to Court

Oct 29
 The ghost of Crashgate - lawsuit that can rewrite F1 history

The ghost of Crashgate - lawsuit that can rewrite F1 history

Oct 29

Shortly after the race, the FIA released its first statement explaining the circumstances: 

“After an incident at Turn 1, Race Control was informed of debris at the apex of the corner. On lap 3, marshals were placed on standby to enter the track and clear the debris once all cars had passed Turn 1.” 

However, confusion arose when Lawson unexpectedly returned from the pits at that exact moment — catching both the marshals and Race Control off guard. The FIA acknowledged a failure in communication that led to the near miss: 

“Once it became clear that Lawson had entered the pit lane, the instruction to deploy marshals was withdrawn, and double-waved yellows were shown in that sector. We are still investigating why the message did not properly reach all personnel.” 

In other words, the marshals stepped onto the circuit believing it was clear — unaware that Lawson was exiting the pits. Lawson retired a few laps later due to the earlier damage but expressed his concern after the race, calling the situation “completely unacceptable.” 

The FIA later issued a second statement, this time addressing the Virtual Safety Car period triggered by Carlos Sainz’s spin in the final laps, another controversial moment in an already chaotic Mexican Grand Prix weekend. The governing body confirmed that both incidents are under active review, promising a “thorough analysis” to prevent similar situations from happening again.

F1 News Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NZ Liam Lawson 30
  • Team Racing Bulls
  • Points 36
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 31
  • Country NZ
  • Date of b. Feb 11 2002 (23)
  • Place of b. Hastings, New Zealand, NZ
  • Weight 69 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Bulls
Show full profile
show sidebar