Max Verstappen Not the Title Favourite: “But He’s Definitely a Contender!”

Max Verstappen continues his pursuit of the Formula 1 world title this weekend. The Dutchman sits 40 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, and while many believe he’s firmly in the hunt, Juan Pablo Montoya insists that Verstappen shouldn’t be considered the outright favourite.

A comeback in motion

Since the summer break, Verstappen has made major strides. His deficit to McLaren duo Piastri and Lando Norris once looked insurmountable, but wins in Italy and Azerbaijan reignited his campaign. McLaren’s form has dipped in recent weeks, and Verstappen took

full advantage — dominating both the sprint and the Grand Prix in Austin, slashing the gap considerably.

“He doesn’t make mistakes”

Speaking to Joe Fortune, the Colombian ex-driver praised Verstappen’s consistency and mental control.

“He doesn’t make mistakes, he stays within track limits, and nails the starts when it matters,” Montoya said. “Everything he’s doing right now is focused on winning that championship back. You simply can’t count him out.”

Is Verstappen the favourite?

Despite his resurgence, Verstappen remains third in the standings — behind both McLaren drivers. Norris finished second in Austin but hasn’t matched Verstappen’s form in recent races. Even so, Montoya doesn’t think the Red Bull ace should be labelled the favourite just yet.

“He’s definitely a contender,” Montoya admitted. “But I wouldn’t call him the favourite. Not with the way McLaren started this year.”

The road ahead

The Mexican Grand Prix this weekend marks the start of a crucial run of five remaining rounds. Brazil and Qatar will feature sprint races, meaning more points are up for grabs — and plenty can still change before the season finale.

If Verstappen maintains his current momentum, though, that 40-point gap could disappear fast — and the Formula 1 title race might just be heading for another thrilling finish.