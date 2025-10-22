user icon
Red Bull Didn't See Verstappen's Comeback Coming: "I'm So Proud of Everyone"
  Published on 22 Oct 2025 08:37
  By: Bob Plaizier

At Red Bull Racing, even the team itself can barely believe the transformation since the summer break. Team principal Laurent Mekies described it in Austin as an “unexpected turnaround” that has put Max Verstappen firmly back in the fight for the world championship.

A stunning revival after a difficult summer 

Mekies took over the reins after the British Grand Prix in July, at the height of Red Bull’s slump. Back then, Verstappen could manage no better than ninth in Hungary, and the once-dominant RB21 seemed to have lost its edge. What followed, however, was a remarkable revival: over the next six races, the Dutchman claimed three victories, two sprint wins, and two second-place finishes. 

“Honestly, no one saw this coming,” Mekies told international media in Austin. “The progress we’ve made was a surprise — even to the people who work on the car every day. Nobody expected things to turn around so quickly.” 

Credit to the team in Milton Keynes 

The Frenchman, who succeeded Christian Horner as team principal, was quick to credit Red Bull’s technical department in Milton Keynes. “It’s important to emphasize that this comeback is entirely down to the men and women who developed this car,” he said. “They refused to accept the limitations of the project, kept searching for solutions, and found the balance between improving this season’s car and preparing for next year.” 

Updates finally deliver results 

Mekies admitted that months of effort don’t always translate into instant success. “Sometimes you spend months developing upgrades without seeing results,” he explained. “But this time, the car responded exactly as we hoped. That gives everyone a huge boost.” 

The new Red Bull boss says he’s settling into his role more comfortably every week. “Every day I get to know more people and understand better how this team operates. The support I’ve received has been incredible — it makes this period really special.” 

Red Bull back on track 

For a team that looked lost just a few months ago, Red Bull’s resurgence has been swift and decisive. With momentum back on their side and Verstappen in top form, Mekies’ “unexpected turnaround” might just become the defining story of the season.

Max Verstappen Laurent Mekies Red Bull Racing

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

