Red Bull Didn’t See Verstappen’s Comeback Coming: “I’m So Proud of Everyone”

At Red Bull Racing, even the team itself can barely believe the transformation since the summer break. Team principal Laurent Mekies described it in Austin as an “unexpected turnaround” that has put Max Verstappen firmly back in the fight for the world championship.

A stunning revival after a difficult summer

Mekies took over the reins after the British Grand Prix in July, at the height of Red Bull’s slump. Back then, Verstappen could manage no better than ninth in Hungary, and the once-dominant RB21 seemed to have lost its edge. What followed, however, was a remarkable revival: over the next six races, the Dutchman claimed three victories, two sprint wins, and two second-place finishes.

“Honestly, no one saw this coming,” Mekies told international media in Austin. “The progress we’ve made was a surprise — even to the people who work on the car every day. Nobody expected things to turn around so quickly.”

Credit to the team in Milton Keynes

The Frenchman, who succeeded Christian Horner as team principal, was quick to credit Red Bull’s technical department in Milton Keynes. “It’s important to emphasize that this comeback is entirely down to the men and women who developed this car,” he said. “They refused to accept the limitations of the project, kept searching for solutions, and found the balance between improving this season’s car and preparing for next year.”

Updates finally deliver results

Mekies admitted that months of effort don’t always translate into instant success. “Sometimes you spend months developing upgrades without seeing results,” he explained. “But this time, the car responded exactly as we hoped. That gives everyone a huge boost.”

The new Red Bull boss says he’s settling into his role more comfortably every week. “Every day I get to know more people and understand better how this team operates. The support I’ve received has been incredible — it makes this period really special.”

Red Bull back on track

For a team that looked lost just a few months ago, Red Bull’s resurgence has been swift and decisive. With momentum back on their side and Verstappen in top form, Mekies’ “unexpected turnaround” might just become the defining story of the season.