The Austin Grand Prix was more than a race for Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. It was a public audition for the coveted seats at Red Bull and Racing Bulls for 2026. The pressure was immense, and Tsunoda emerged as the winner of the battle.

Tsunoda's rock-solid P7 performance

Yuki Tsunoda's P7 in Austin was a rock-solid performance. The Japanese driver scored crucial points for Racing Bulls and beat his direct competitor Liam Lawson (P11).

This is exactly what Tsunoda needed. After weeks of speculation about his future, he showed on track why he deserves an F1 seat.

The Japanese driver drove flawlessly, defended strongly against faster cars and maximized the result. No mistakes, no drama, just solid points scoring.

Tsunoda's weekend:

● P7 in race, best Racing Bulls result

● Beat teammate Lawson clearly

● Crucial points for team

● Flawless race under pressure

● Answer to speculation about future

● Statement toward Red Bull management

Direct answer to future speculation

This performance is a direct answer to the constant speculation about Tsunoda's future. Especially with recent rumors about the arrival of Alex Dunne to the Red Bull program.

Helmut Marko has openly shown interest in Dunne. That puts Tsunoda and Lawson under pressure. Both drivers know their seat isn't secure.

Austin was their chance to show why they should stay. Tsunoda seized that chance, Lawson didn't.

Lawson's P11 disappointing in direct comparison

Liam Lawson's P11 was disappointing, especially in direct comparison with his teammate. The New Zealander had hoped to score points.

Lawson was hindered by poor qualifying. He had to fight from the back forward, but failed to reach the points.

For someone fighting for a Red Bull promotion, this isn't good enough. Tsunoda showed that points were possible with this car.

Lawson vs Tsunoda Austin:

● Tsunoda: P7, 6 points

● Lawson: P11, 0 points

● Direct battle in same car

● Tsunoda clearly faster

● Lawson missed opportunities

● Balance in 2026 discussion shifted

Alex Dunne factor exponentially increases pressure

The Alex Dunne rumors exponentially increase the pressure on Tsunoda and Lawson. If the Irish talent comes to Red Bull, someone has to make room.

Helmut Marko has publicly praised Dunne as "fast and aggressive - exactly what Red Bull is looking for". Those aren't words that reassure current drivers.

Tsunoda knows that one bad run of races could be enough to lose his seat. That's why Austin was so crucial.

Every race now public audition

For Tsunoda and Lawson, every remaining race is a public audition. Red Bull is watching, analyzing every detail, weighing the options.

The pressure is immense. Every mistake is magnified. Every good performance is weighed against the potential of younger talent.

2026 silly season update:

● Tsunoda did himself a lot of good in Austin

● Lawson must score in coming races

● Dunne waiting for chance in F2

● Marko keeps options open

● Every race counts for both current drivers

● Mexico becomes next test