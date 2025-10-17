user icon
Unrest at Ferrari: Hamilton and Leclerc react irritably to Horner rumors

  Published on 17 Oct 2025 16:45
  By: Bob Plaizier

The Formula 1 rumor mill is in full swing: Christian Horner is being linked to a move to Ferrari. Although the team denies the stories, the reactions from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have only increased the unrest in Maranello. Is Fred Vasseur's position in danger?

Hamilton calls speculation "distracting" 

The suggestion that former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is being considered by Ferrari has caused quite a stir. 

Lewis Hamilton called the speculation "distracting" and emphasized that the team needs focus. A striking statement from the seven-time world champion, who normally ignores media rumors.

That Hamilton felt compelled to respond shows how seriously the rumors are taken within Ferrari. The Brit wants concentration on performance, not distracting stories. 

Hamilton's concerns: 

● Rumors distract from real problems 

● Team needs focus on performance 

● Constant questions about management disruptive 

● Wants to work on car development 

● Vasseur deserves support, not speculation 

● Media circus helps no one 

 Leclerc irritated by persistent questions 

Charles Leclerc also reacted irritably to the persistent questions about his own future and Horner's possible arrival. 

The Monegasque is frustrated that the focus is on paddock rumors instead of on racing. He wants to talk about performance, not management changes. 

Leclerc's irritation is telling. Normally he remains diplomatic in interviews, but now he showed his frustration. That suggests growing tension within the team. 

Symptom of deeper crisis at Ferrari? 

This article analyzes the situation as a potential symptom of a deeper crisis at Ferrari. Performance remains disappointing, and the arrival of a proven winner like Horner would be a logical, albeit drastic, step. 

Ferrari's problems are not new. The team has struggled for years to perform consistently. The question is whether Vasseur gets enough time to realize his vision. 

Signs of crisis: 

● Disappointing 2025 performance 

● Star drivers publicly irritated 

● Constant rumors about changes 

● Lack of clear direction 

● Pressure from management increasing 

● Comparison with successful rivals painful 

Is Vasseur's position really in danger? 

The drivers' reactions betray a certain tension and dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs. By linking the rumors to the disappointing results, an image emerges of a team under high tension. 

The question of whether Fred Vasseur's position is under pressure is a powerful angle. Ferrari has a habit of changing quickly when results don't come.

Horner has proven he can win championships. For the ambitious Ferrari management, he could be a logical choice if the situation doesn't improve. 

Why Horner would be logical option 

Christian Horner built Red Bull into a dominant force. His management style and political skills are legendary in the paddock. 

For Ferrari, which struggles with internal politics and disappointing performance, Horner would be an attractive option. He knows how to build a championship team. 

But the switch would also carry risks. Horner's direct style might clash with Ferrari's culture.

 

