Aston Martin CEO Reveals: “Newey’s Approach Is Extraordinary”

Aston Martin is throwing everything behind its 2026 Formula 1 project — a bold bid to build a car capable of challenging McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. At the heart of that effort is one man: Adrian Newey. According to CEO Andy Cowell, the legendary designer is already proving to be a transformative influence inside the Silverstone-based team.

A master at work

Aston Martin shocked the paddock last year when it secured Newey’s signature shortly after his departure from Red Bull. Widely regarded as the greatest car designer in Formula 1 history, Newey has been tasked by team owner Lawrence Stroll with shaping the team’s long-term future. Speaking to Autosport, Cowell gave rare insight into what it’s like to work alongside him.

“He’s an extraordinarily focused person — incredibly driven and determined,” Cowell explained. “He does all his detailed designs at his drawing board in his office. When you go in to speak with him, you can see how deeply concentrated he is on a small detail. It’s like he’s in a trance. His attention to detail is remarkable — you almost feel guilty for interrupting him.”

“A mind built on first principles”

Cowell also praised Newey’s methodical and uncompromising approach to engineering. “His first-principles thinking is extraordinarily sharp,” he said. “He’s laser-focused on that. I’ve spoken with many constructors who’ve told me his first-principles engineering is simply brilliant — things like component stiffness or BDQ, he always reminds us of the fundamentals. He’s truly an exceptional engineer.”

Building the foundation for 2026

Aston Martin is continuing to strengthen its technical foundation ahead of the new era. Alongside Newey, the team has recruited another heavyweight: Enrico Cardile, who joined from Ferrari to co-lead development of Aston Martin’s 2026 car. “They have offices next to each other, usually have lunch together, and enjoy a great working relationship,” Cowell revealed. “They clearly understand each other’s strengths — and that’s incredibly positive.”

The 2026 season will bring sweeping regulation changes, with entirely new engines, chassis, and aerodynamic rules reshaping Formula 1 from the ground up. For Aston Martin, that moment represents a fresh opportunity — to turn ambition into reality and finally cement itself among the sport’s elite.

A team reborn

With Newey and Cardile leading the technical vision, and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll preparing for the next chapter, Aston Martin’s intentions are unmistakable. The

team that once fought to survive now has a clear purpose — to win. And if Cowell’s faith in Newey is anything to go by, the Silverstone outfit may finally have found the architect capable of making that dream come true.