user icon
icon

Aston Martin CEO Reveals: “Newey’s Approach Is Extraordinary”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Aston Martin CEO Reveals: “Newey’s Approach Is Extraordinary”
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 12:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Aston Martin is throwing everything behind its 2026 Formula 1 project — a bold bid to build a car capable of challenging McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. At the heart of that effort is one man: Adrian Newey. According to CEO Andy Cowell, the legendary designer is already proving to be a transformative influence inside the Silverstone-based team. 

A master at work 

Aston Martin shocked the paddock last year when it secured Newey’s signature shortly after his departure from Red Bull. Widely regarded as the greatest car designer in Formula 1 history, Newey has been tasked by team owner Lawrence Stroll with shaping the team’s long-term future. Speaking to Autosport, Cowell gave rare insight into what it’s like to work alongside him. 

More about Aston Martin Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31
 Aston Martin Chooses Crawford, Leaving Tsunoda’s F1 Future in Doubt

Aston Martin Chooses Crawford, Leaving Tsunoda’s F1 Future in Doubt

Oct 29

“He’s an extraordinarily focused person — incredibly driven and determined,” Cowell explained. “He does all his detailed designs at his drawing board in his office. When you go in to speak with him, you can see how deeply concentrated he is on a small detail. It’s like he’s in a trance. His attention to detail is remarkable — you almost feel guilty for interrupting him.” 

“A mind built on first principles” 

Cowell also praised Newey’s methodical and uncompromising approach to engineering. “His first-principles thinking is extraordinarily sharp,” he said. “He’s laser-focused on that. I’ve spoken with many constructors who’ve told me his first-principles engineering is simply brilliant — things like component stiffness or BDQ, he always reminds us of the fundamentals. He’s truly an exceptional engineer.” 

Building the foundation for 2026 

Aston Martin is continuing to strengthen its technical foundation ahead of the new era. Alongside Newey, the team has recruited another heavyweight: Enrico Cardile, who joined from Ferrari to co-lead development of Aston Martin’s 2026 car. “They have offices next to each other, usually have lunch together, and enjoy a great working relationship,” Cowell revealed. “They clearly understand each other’s strengths — and that’s incredibly positive.” 

The 2026 season will bring sweeping regulation changes, with entirely new engines, chassis, and aerodynamic rules reshaping Formula 1 from the ground up. For Aston Martin, that moment represents a fresh opportunity — to turn ambition into reality and finally cement itself among the sport’s elite. 

A team reborn 

With Newey and Cardile leading the technical vision, and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll preparing for the next chapter, Aston Martin’s intentions are unmistakable. The

team that once fought to survive now has a clear purpose — to win. And if Cowell’s faith in Newey is anything to go by, the Silverstone outfit may finally have found the architect capable of making that dream come true.

F1 News Adrian Newey Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Adrian Newey -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Dec 26 1958 (66)
  • Place of b. Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar