Red Bull believes in Newey and high-rake concept - Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has insisted the team believe in running a high-rake concept, as he said he has faith in the team's technical director, Adrian Newey.

Despite both drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, finding the RB16 difficult to drive so far in the season, Marko said the team have faith in using Newey's ideas in order the give the car the best downforce available.

There has been some concern amongst teams using a high-rake design, where the is higher clearance at the rear of the car as opposed to the front, with McLaren's James Key suspecting the team will move to a low-rake design for 2021.

However, Marko stood firm, stating the team believe both in Newey and the concept, and also confirmed the team are currently pushing the development of the RB16 thanks to upgrades carrying on into next season.

“We are looking into this,” Marko told Autosport in a recent interview.

“But since Newey believes this is the most efficient solution, we are sticking with it for the time being.

“The top three, and Max [Verstappen] is among them, are lapping the rest of the field, so we can’t be that wrong with our concept. We believe in it. That’s why you have a technical director, to set the direction.

“The cars will remain as they are now. It’s another reason why we are really pushing development further this year – because we will have that for next year as well.”

Red Bull 'on fire' in recent races

Marko also complimented the team on its recent performances, claiming the team were currently 'on fire' thanks to its recent efforts.

Using examples such as fixing Verstappen's car on the grid in Hungary after the Dutch driver crashed in wet conditions, Marko stated his happiness at how hard the team is working to try and catch and close the gap to Mercedes.

“The whole team is on fire,” Marko added.

“What we did with the repair in Hungary was incredible. We did three pit-stops in Spain in under two seconds. Everyone is on fire at the moment.”