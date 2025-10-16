user icon
Häkkinen Impressed by Verstappen: "He's Doing Something Special with Red Bull"

Häkkinen Impressed by Verstappen: "He's Doing Something Special with Red Bull"
  Published on 16 Oct 2025 07:36
  By: Bob Plaizier

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen believes there’s something extraordinary about Max Verstappen’s current form. The Finnish legend says the four-time champion is showing qualities that set him apart, even as Red Bull continues to fight its way back into championship contention. 

“It’s incredible what he’s doing” 

Just a few months ago, it looked like Verstappen and Red Bull were out of the title race. The Dutchman trailed the McLaren drivers by a wide margin, and the team’s early-season struggles raised questions about its dominance. But since the summer break, the momentum has shifted — and Verstappen now sits only 63 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri

Speaking to FanCode, Häkkinen said he’s been particularly impressed by how Verstappen has helped turn Red Bull’s fortunes around. “Mathematically, it’s still possible,” he said. “But what’s most impressive is how Max has worked with the team to maximize the car’s performance. It’s simply incredible. Sometimes results come in waves and lack consistency, but Max has managed to steady that ship.” 

Carrying the team alone 

Häkkinen noted that Verstappen’s situation is unusual for a top driver — competing without the added pressure of a teammate pushing him. “He’s pretty much on his own within the team,” Häkkinen explained. “He doesn’t have a teammate who’s forcing him to raise his level, so it’s fascinating to watch how he manages everything himself. It’s really interesting to see how he handles that challenge.” 

Closing in on McLaren 

Verstappen’s recent form has tightened the championship picture. He trails Lando Norris by just 41 points, while both McLaren drivers have suffered setbacks in recent races — Norris with a technical issue, and Piastri crashing out in Abu Dhabi. 

While luck can always swing the other way, Häkkinen believes Verstappen has put himself back in striking distance. “If he keeps this up,” the Finn said, “he can absolutely still become world champion. He just needs to keep closing the gap, about eleven points per weekend on average. And knowing Max, that’s not impossible.” 

A champion’s resilience 

Häkkinen’s words underline what many in the paddock are starting to feel: even when written off, Verstappen has an uncanny ability to claw his way back. With momentum returning and

Red Bull rediscovering form, the final races of the season could yet see another classic Verstappen comeback. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

