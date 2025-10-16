Häkkinen Impressed by Verstappen: “He’s Doing Something Special with Red Bull”

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen believes there’s something extraordinary about Max Verstappen’s current form. The Finnish legend says the four-time champion is showing qualities that set him apart, even as Red Bull continues to fight its way back into championship contention.

“It’s incredible what he’s doing”

Just a few months ago, it looked like Verstappen and Red Bull were out of the title race. The Dutchman trailed the McLaren drivers by a wide margin, and the team’s early-season struggles raised questions about its dominance. But since the summer break, the momentum has shifted — and Verstappen now sits only 63 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Speaking to FanCode, Häkkinen said he’s been particularly impressed by how Verstappen has helped turn Red Bull’s fortunes around. “Mathematically, it’s still possible,” he said. “But what’s most impressive is how Max has worked with the team to maximize the car’s performance. It’s simply incredible. Sometimes results come in waves and lack consistency, but Max has managed to steady that ship.”

Carrying the team alone

Häkkinen noted that Verstappen’s situation is unusual for a top driver — competing without the added pressure of a teammate pushing him. “He’s pretty much on his own within the team,” Häkkinen explained. “He doesn’t have a teammate who’s forcing him to raise his level, so it’s fascinating to watch how he manages everything himself. It’s really interesting to see how he handles that challenge.”

Closing in on McLaren

Verstappen’s recent form has tightened the championship picture. He trails Lando Norris by just 41 points, while both McLaren drivers have suffered setbacks in recent races — Norris with a technical issue, and Piastri crashing out in Abu Dhabi.

While luck can always swing the other way, Häkkinen believes Verstappen has put himself back in striking distance. “If he keeps this up,” the Finn said, “he can absolutely still become world champion. He just needs to keep closing the gap, about eleven points per weekend on average. And knowing Max, that’s not impossible.”

A champion’s resilience

Häkkinen’s words underline what many in the paddock are starting to feel: even when written off, Verstappen has an uncanny ability to claw his way back. With momentum returning and

Red Bull rediscovering form, the final races of the season could yet see another classic Verstappen comeback.