Verstappen Can Keep Dreaming: “Piastri and Norris Are Going to Crash”

Guenther Steiner fears that McLaren’s dream season could soon turn into a nightmare. The former Haas team principal believes it’s only a matter of time before the battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ends in disaster. According to the outspoken Italian, a collision between the two McLaren drivers is inevitable.

McLaren has been the benchmark team in Formula 1 for months, dominating both qualifying sessions and races. With both drivers still firmly in contention for the world championship, the Woking-based outfit has already secured the Constructors’ title. That means all focus now shifts to the ultimate prize — the Drivers’ Championship.

Steiner predicts chaos at McLaren

The rivalry between Piastri and Norris has remained respectful on the surface, but tensions have been rising week by week as the gap between them shrinks. Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner made his prediction without hesitation. “I think it’s going to happen,” he said. “At some point they’ll collide — and when that happens, team rules will follow.”

Steiner believes McLaren’s relaxed internal approach is setting the stage for trouble. “Right now, it’s unclear who gets priority and who the team wants to win the title,” he explained. “If I were McLaren, I’d say: support Oscar, make him champion. You need one driver to carry the final push.”

Verstappen closing in

Adding to the pressure is the looming presence of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull star, along with Mercedes driver George Russell, has been steadily closing the gap in the standings after strong performances in recent races. Steiner warns that indecision could cost McLaren dearly.

“They need to make a choice,” he stressed. “If they don’t, they risk losing everything. Eventually, the drivers will clash — it always happens when both think they can win.”

McLaren’s situation is, as Steiner put it, a luxury problem: two drivers capable of winning the championship in the same team. But that luxury can quickly turn into a liability. One misjudged corner, one moment of stubborn pride — and McLaren’s golden season could unravel in an instant.