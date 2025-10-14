user icon
icon

Verstappen Can Keep Dreaming: “Piastri and Norris Are Going to Crash”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen Can Keep Dreaming: “Piastri and Norris Are Going to Crash”
  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Guenther Steiner fears that McLaren’s dream season could soon turn into a nightmare. The former Haas team principal believes it’s only a matter of time before the battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ends in disaster. According to the outspoken Italian, a collision between the two McLaren drivers is inevitable. 

McLaren has been the benchmark team in Formula 1 for months, dominating both qualifying sessions and races. With both drivers still firmly in contention for the world championship, the Woking-based outfit has already secured the Constructors’ title. That means all focus now shifts to the ultimate prize — the Drivers’ Championship. 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

Steiner predicts chaos at McLaren 

The rivalry between Piastri and Norris has remained respectful on the surface, but tensions have been rising week by week as the gap between them shrinks. Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner made his prediction without hesitation. “I think it’s going to happen,” he said. “At some point they’ll collide — and when that happens, team rules will follow.” 

Steiner believes McLaren’s relaxed internal approach is setting the stage for trouble. “Right now, it’s unclear who gets priority and who the team wants to win the title,” he explained. “If I were McLaren, I’d say: support Oscar, make him champion. You need one driver to carry the final push.” 

Verstappen closing in 

Adding to the pressure is the looming presence of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull star, along with Mercedes driver George Russell, has been steadily closing the gap in the standings after strong performances in recent races. Steiner warns that indecision could cost McLaren dearly. 

“They need to make a choice,” he stressed. “If they don’t, they risk losing everything. Eventually, the drivers will clash — it always happens when both think they can win.” 

McLaren’s situation is, as Steiner put it, a luxury problem: two drivers capable of winning the championship in the same team. But that luxury can quickly turn into a liability. One misjudged corner, one moment of stubborn pride — and McLaren’s golden season could unravel in an instant.

 

F1 News Max Verstappen Guenther Steiner McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar