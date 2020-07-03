FP2: Mercedes stays in front as Racing Point heads Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has finished the second practice session on the 2020 Formula 1 season at the top of the timesheets, posting a 1:04.304.

Hamilton maintained his lead over his teammate Valtteri Bottas from the morning session, with the Finn a couple of tenths slower.

Racing Point were the closest team to the Silver Arrows, as Sergio Perez unleashed the potential of what has been dubbed 'the pink Mercedes'. He finished in third place, a few tenths ahead of his teammate Lance Stroll who ended the session in seventh.

The midfield battle seems to be much closer this season, as there were five different cars in the top six. Ferrari are the team that has arguably slipped back into this battle, as Sebastian Vettel could only manage fourth place. He was only just ahead of future teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris in fifth and sixth respectively.

Behind Stroll was the first Red Bull of Max Verstappen, who along with his teammate Alex Albon had a tricky day at the Red Bull Ring. He was nearly a second off the pace and struggled with the handling of his RB15 with a few spins throughout the day. We saw this behaviour in winter testing too, and it also caught out Albon on the outside of turn one.

The other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc finished down in ninth, with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top ten. The Spaniard struggled with the kerb on the final corner as he took a chunk out of his front wing during the session.

Christian Horner also admitted that Red Bull were also struggling with this kerb as 'it invites you in' but the FIA refuses to remove it. Albon only managed thirteenth and will be hoping for a better result in qualifying.

There were some encouraging signs for Haa as Romain Grosjean was able to catch up with the running that he missed out on in free practice one. George Russell also managed to lift his Williams out of the bottom two places, although his teammate Nicholas Latifi had a few offs in his FW43.