Singapore, Azerbaijan, and Japan 2020 F1 races cancelled

  • Published on 12 Jun 2020 10:03
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The grands prix in Singapore, Azerbaijan and Japan have cancelled their events this year due to fears surrounding the coronavirus.

It brings the total number of cancelled races in 2020 to seven, as the aforementioned countries join Australia, the Netherlands, Monaco and France.

Singapore has been part of the F1 schedule since 2008, while Azerbaijan is a more recent entrant, hosting its first world championship round in 2016.

Both venues are street circuits, and the prohibitions placed on access to construction amid the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible for both races to a-go ahead.

Japan has held a spot consistently on the F1 calendar since 1987, mostly at Suzuka - however in 2007 and 2008, the Asian nation raced at the Fuji Circuit. 

However, travel restrictions imposed by the country has left it in a position where it is unable to facilitate those arriving into the country for the F1 race.

A statement from F1 reads: "As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season.

"These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries.

“In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race.

"At the same time we have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.

"We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way.

“We have detailed and robust safety plans in place to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way."

The 2020 F1 season will get underway next month in Europe, with the opening eight races of the year already locked in. F1 states that it is aiming to publish a full, official 2020 race calendar before the season-opener in Austria.

F1 News
Replies (2)

  • RogerF1

    Posts: 444

    Reading the report on this on Reuter’s, China is still a possibility. That would be a complete travesty for the fatally cataclysmic event that has originated from there and not just for F1. [IMO]

    • + 0
    • Jun 12 2020 - 12:00
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,161

      Oh no, China is completely innocent in all this. They were really quick to report on it and so. And Hong Kong shouldn't be free.

      • + 0
      • Jun 12 2020 - 12:34

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

