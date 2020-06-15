All driver ratings from F1 2020 game revealed

With the F1 2020 video game release now under a month away, all of the driver ratings, which are new for this year, have been revealed.
The ratings will feature in the new 'My Team' game mode, in which the player creates an 11th team and joins the F1 field, managing their outfit while building towards success.
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the highest-rated driver, followed in joint second by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Drivers are rated in four areas, which all continued towards the final number. You can view all the ratings below.
F1 2020 driver ratings
|Driver
|EPX.
|RCT.
|AWA.
|PAC.
|OVR.
|Lewis Hamilton
|89
|93
|95
|96
|94
|Valtteri Bottas
|71
|89
|99
|91
|90
|Charles Leclerc
|56
|92
|82
|93
|86
|Sebastian Vettel
|88
|89
|91
|94
|89
|Max Verstappen
|68
|94
|84
|96
|90
|Alexander Albon
|52
|87
|78
|83
|79
|Carlos Sainz
|65
|88
|81
|84
|82
|Lando Norris
|52
|89
|78
|80
|79
|Daniel Ricciardo
|76
|90
|86
|90
|87
|Esteban Ocon
|54
|90
|79
|82
|80
|Pierre Gasly
|53
|85
|87
|80
|80
|Daniil Kvyat
|63
|86
|74
|85
|80
|Sergio Perez
|78
|91
|80
|86
|85
|Lance Stroll
|57
|86
|73
|83
|78
|Kimi Raikkonen
|98
|84
|91
|83
|87
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|47
|83
|70
|79
|73
|Kevin Magnussen
|65
|79
|73
|83
|78
|Romain Grosjean
|75
|81
|77
|83
|80
|George Russell
|52
|73
|78
|80
|75
|Nicholas Latifi
|32
|60
|80
|64
|64
EPX. = Experience
RCT. = Race craft
AWA. = Awareness
PAC. = Pace
OVR. = Overall
Replies (3)Login to reply
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,266
Questionable weightage to each category lead to bad overall ratings.
Snooky
Posts: 47
HOW is stroll down close to Norris and Russell and Albon?? I think it’s very easy to see difference in talent between these guys, I wouldn’t put them any where near close to each other
calle.itw
Posts: 8,165
I think it's due to him being slightly more experienced than the other lot.
Snooky
Posts: 47
They reflect that with Latifi, he’s an unknown but we’ve seen what the others could do. I’d have loved to see a group chat of the drivers when these came out though