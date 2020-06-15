All driver ratings from F1 2020 game revealed

With the F1 2020 video game release now under a month away, all of the driver ratings, which are new for this year, have been revealed.

The ratings will feature in the new 'My Team' game mode, in which the player creates an 11th team and joins the F1 field, managing their outfit while building towards success.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the highest-rated driver, followed in joint second by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Drivers are rated in four areas, which all continued towards the final number. You can view all the ratings below.



F1 2020 driver ratings



Driver

EPX.

RCT.

AWA.

PAC.

OVR.

Lewis Hamilton

89

93

95

96

94

Valtteri Bottas

71

89

99

91

90

Charles Leclerc

56

92

82

93

86

Sebastian Vettel

88

89

91

94

89

Max Verstappen

68

94

84

96

90

Alexander Albon

52

87

78

83

79

Carlos Sainz

65

88

81

84

82

Lando Norris

52

89

78

80

79

Daniel Ricciardo

76

90

86

90

87

Esteban Ocon

54

90

79

82

80

Pierre Gasly

53

85

87

80

80

Daniil Kvyat

63

86

74

85

80

Sergio Perez

78

91

80

86

85

Lance Stroll

57

86

73

83

78

Kimi Raikkonen

98

84

91

83

87

Antonio Giovinazzi

47

83

70

79

73

Kevin Magnussen

65

79

73

83

78

Romain Grosjean

75

81

77

83

80

George Russell

52

73

78

80

75

Nicholas Latifi

32

60

80

64

64



EPX. = Experience

RCT. = Race craft

AWA. = Awareness

PAC. = Pace

OVR. = Overall