All driver ratings from F1 2020 game revealed

  • Published on 15 Jun 2020 09:40
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

With the F1 2020 video game release now under a month away, all of the driver ratings, which are new for this year, have been revealed.

The ratings will feature in the new 'My Team' game mode, in which the player creates an 11th team and joins the F1 field, managing their outfit while building towards success.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the highest-rated driver, followed in joint second by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Drivers are rated in four areas, which all continued towards the final number. You can view all the ratings below.
 

F1 2020 driver ratings
 

Driver
 		 EPX.
 		 RCT.
 		 AWA.
 		 PAC.
 		 OVR.
 
Lewis Hamilton
 		 89
 		 93
 		 95
 		 96
 		 94
 
Valtteri Bottas
 		 71
 		 89
 		 99
 		 91
 		 90
 
Charles Leclerc
 		 56
 		 92
 		 82
 		 93
 		 86
 
Sebastian Vettel
 		 88
 		 89
 		 91
 		 94
 		 89
 
Max Verstappen
 		 68
 		 94
 		 84
 		 96
 		 90
 
Alexander Albon
 		 52
 		 87
 		 78
 		 83
 		 79
 
Carlos Sainz
 		 65
 		 88
 		 81
 		 84
 		 82
 
Lando Norris
 		 52
 		 89
 		 78
 		 80
 		 79
 
Daniel Ricciardo
 		 76
 		 90
 		 86
 		 90
 		 87
 
Esteban Ocon
 		 54
 		 90
 		 79
 		 82
 		 80
 
Pierre Gasly
 		 53
 		 85
 		 87
 		 80
 		 80
 
Daniil Kvyat
 		 63
 		 86
 		 74
 		 85
 		 80
 
Sergio Perez
 		 78
 		 91
 		 80
 		 86
 		 85
 
Lance Stroll
 		 57
 		 86
 		 73
 		 83
 		 78
 
Kimi Raikkonen
 		 98
 		 84
 		 91
 		 83
 		 87
 
Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 47
 		 83
 		 70
 		 79
 		 73
 
Kevin Magnussen
 		 65
 		 79
 		 73
 		 83
 		 78
 
Romain Grosjean
 		 75
 		 81
 		 77
 		 83
 		 80
 
George Russell
 		 52
 		 73
 		 78
 		 80
 		 75
 
Nicholas Latifi
 		 32
 		 60
 		 80
 		 64
 		 64
 

EPX. = Experience
RCT. = Race craft
AWA. = Awareness
PAC. = Pace
OVR. = Overall

Replies (3)

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,266

    Questionable weightage to each category lead to bad overall ratings.

    • + 0
    • Jun 15 2020 - 10:15
  • Snooky

    Posts: 47

    HOW is stroll down close to Norris and Russell and Albon?? I think it’s very easy to see difference in talent between these guys, I wouldn’t put them any where near close to each other

    • + 0
    • Jun 15 2020 - 13:52
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,165

      I think it's due to him being slightly more experienced than the other lot.

      • + 0
      • Jun 15 2020 - 14:46
    • Snooky

      Posts: 47

      They reflect that with Latifi, he’s an unknown but we’ve seen what the others could do. I’d have loved to see a group chat of the drivers when these came out though

      • + 0
      • Jun 15 2020 - 19:33

