Ferrari launches new project which aims to add female racers to driver academy

Ferrari is hoping to soon add a female racer to its driver academy following the launch of the 'FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars' project in association with the FIA.

The aim of the proposal is to seek out the most talented 12-16 female drivers from around the world and put them through a series of tests and narrow the selection down to two competitors.

The FIA outlined that the programme was initiated earlier this year and the final 20 candidates have already been selected, who will travel to the Circuit Paul Ricard in October for a 'shoot-out'.

12 drivers will then progress to two different karting and Formula 4 focused training camps in October and November, before the final four drivers attend a one-week course at the Ferrari Driver Academy in Maranello.

Ferrari and the FIA have committed to a four-year project and will result in two drivers potentially joining Ferrari for an FIA Formula 4 Championship season.

Mattia Binotto, team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, said: “We are really pleased to be collaborating with the FIA in this innovative Girls on Track - Rising Stars programme.

“We are firm believers in the value of helping youngsters develop in motorsport. The FDA has been operating for over a decade now, not just purely and simply selecting the best drivers, but also working on their cultural, technical and ethical education.

“With this in mind, we felt we had to make a further effort to expand our area of operation to include female youngsters who want to get on in motorsport. Although there is no actual barrier to their participation, we are aware that it is harder for women to progress in this field.

“That’s why we have responded enthusiastically to the FIA initiative and we believe that we can help introduce even more young women to this fantastic sport. Who knows, maybe one day we will once again see a woman competing in a Formula 1 World Championship race for the first time since 1976.”