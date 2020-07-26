Binotto: F1 seat for Schumacher dependent on F2 progress

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has spoken on the possibility of an F1 seat for Mick Schumacher for next season, saying it will depend on his success this season in F2.

Schumacher is currently racing in F2 with Prema and is a driver from the Ferrari Driver Academy, having tested with the team last year in Bahrain, while also testing for Alfa Romeo.

Binotto noted that a drive for Schumacher will be decided upon his success and progress in F2 and that the team are clear with him on any options.

"Next year I think it is really too early to decide," Binotto said, as quoted by Autosport.

"We are really clear and fair with him: his overall performance in the championship will be important.

"So he will be in an F1 seat at the time that we believe he has done sufficient progress overall. Also, he needs simply to continue as he is doing now, and we will decide later on in the season."

Binotto praises Schumacher's recent form

With Schumacher's strong weekend during the last round in Hungary, Binotto admitted he was impressed with the son of seven-time champion Michael, but insisted it was still too early to make a decision on his F1 future.

During last weekend's round in Hungary, Schumacher managed to finish in third in both races at the circuit he took his first F2 victory at last season.

"I think that Mick is certainly doing well, and he is doing a lot better than last year," Binotto added.

"It was important for him in his second year of F2 and he is showing progress. I think that he is showing progress as well since the start of the season.

"He had some bad luck situations but if you look at his results in Hungary, he did well. So Mick is progressing which is important."