user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Wolff expects reliability to play a 'key part' in shortened F1 season

Wolff expects reliability to play a 'key part' in shortened F1 season

  • Published on 09 Jun 2020 10:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he expects reliability to be a major factor in the world championship fight in 2020 due to the shortened race calendar.

So far, only eight European races have been confirmed, with more events currently being looked into by Formula 1.

Wolff anticipates that there will be a minimum of 12 races this year, and says the challenge now rests in filling the gap between the European season and the expected final two races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“We know the European calendar looks pretty solid,” he told Sky F1. “I think the two Middle Eastern races at the end seem to be OK. And then it's about filling the big gap in Autumn.

“So I would hope that we could have 12 or more races as a minimum.”

This year, Mercedes is going in search of its seventh consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship, hoping to continue its long run of domination in the turbo-hybrid era.

Wolff says that due to the fewer races on the calendar, the car that enjoys the most consistent reliability could be in the best place to win the championship. 

“I think at that stage we are not looking at performance, we are foremost happy that we are going back to racing,” he said. “So many months have passed since February testing.

“I think the team that will get up to speed quickly in a reliable way is going to be successful on the track. So at the moment, I think it's about consolidating the package that we know from the winter and then making the best out of it.

“DNF's and reliability are going to be a key part of this year's championship.”

Wolff opens up on Mercedes' rejection of reverse grid races

F1 recently moved to introduce a reverse grid format at one of the double-hear weekends in 2020, however Mercedes opposed the plans. 

Wolff explained that there were three main reasons it did so: “First of all, we seem to be digging out old ideas that had been diligently analysed and have been rejected for some good reasons.

“One of those reasons is that we know from touring car racing that strategy games are the name of the game. 

“You know that if you're not in a great position on the weekend before, you may decide to DNF a car and start the next weekend on pole.

“Midfield cars would fight heavy for position, as they should, so for the top teams coming from behind, it will mean taking more risks with overtaking. 

“That could mean making the championship a bit of a lottery. This is the number one reason. Number two is we simply love the meritocracy of Formula 1. Best man, best machine wins.

“A lot of fans have expressed that same view, I think only 15% in an F1 survey supported the reverse grid. So we are real racers and we think Formula 1 doesn't need a show format like wrestling.

“The third reason is simply we have a championship to play, we believe we have a good car and this is the more inward-looking reason. For second and third-place teams, it's an advantage to start in front.”

F1 News Toto Wolff Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AT Toto Wolff
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Austria
  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (48)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, Austria
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar