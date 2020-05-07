user icon
Abiteboul pushes for clarity over FIA's Ferrari investigation

Abiteboul pushes for clarity over FIA's Ferrari investigation

  Published on 07 May 2020 13:38
  • comments 7
  By: Fergal Walsh

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul admits he is keen to know the findings of the FIA's investigation into Ferrari's power unit. 

In February, the FIA announced that it had concluded its analysis of the power unit that caused interest in 2019, due to the clear advantage that Ferrari possessed in a straight line over its rivals.

The FIA stated that the results of the investigation would remain between the two parties involved, much to the disappointment of the seven non-Ferrari powered teams.

Non-Ferrari powered F1 teams protest against FIA's Ferrari investigation 

Last month, McLaren CEO suggested that Ferrari should open up about the investigation and declare the findings.

Abiteboul has now shared similar comments: “It’s something of the previous world, but it’s still something which at some point should be addressed,” he told Formula1.com.

“We live in a world which is totally open. We are not challenging the process, we only want to find out what happened. We want to find out what the legality concern was and also to make sure we are staying away from similar legality question marks.

“Very simply, I’m an engine manufacturer myself, I want to make sure my engine doesn’t pose the same legality question mark. I don’t think so.

“But I think it only makes sense if the regulations are clear and the decisions are clear for all participants – that’s what we’re asking. We have no intent to change what has been done. We would like to know in order to move on.”

Renault is one of four engine manufacturers in F1, along with Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda. 

F1 News Cyril Abiteboul Ferrari Renault
Replies (7)

  Bilstar

    Posts: 30

    I don't really have a favourite driver or team. I never have. I just sort of support everyone because I like the sport. I'll cheer for underdogs or maybe someone who's been down on their luck recently or maybe if it'd be nice if someone won their home grand prix, I'd cheer for them. I've always considered myself impartial.

    Nowadays I despise these cheating Ferrari scumbags. They should be fined for bringing the sport into disrepute, then when they refuse to pay, kicked out of F1. Or if they choose to pay, take the money THEN kick them out of F1. These dirty, underhanded cheating, filthy scumbags should not be sullying and dirtying the name of Formula 1. They've been in it a long time, and they've willingly worked their way into a position where they are detrimental to the sport.

    I would be very pleased if they left. I have nothing but disdain, going on hatred, for the Red Team.

    • + 1
    May 7 2020 - 14:00
  Snooky

    Posts: 25

    And of course if it was his team who were suspected/accused of breaking a regulation but not proven he’d do everything he could to make sure everyone knew exactly what and how they did it and not worry about protecting his teams time, money and tech to develop it along with any advantage it may give them over competitors

    • + 1
    May 7 2020 - 21:56
    siggy74

      Posts: 130

      The advantage soon disappeared once the FIA started to investigate.

      Mind you the cars became a little greener and less smoke at start up too ;p

      • + 0
      May 8 2020 - 12:03
    Snooky

      Posts: 25

      I’m not saying they weren’t breaking rules... just did a good enough job to be in that grey area that meant it couldn’t be proved. That’s what all the teams aim to do

      • + 1
      May 8 2020 - 12:23
    calle.itw

      Posts: 8,064

      The "less smoke" one is a rumour, and wasn't even true. Whatever trick they had, it seems to be on the EV components.

      • + 0
      May 8 2020 - 18:12
  calle.itw

    Posts: 8,064

    Renault showing some salt over being worse at cheating than Ferrari? ;)

    Mind, I do think they are barking up the right tree. Ferrari will never willingly reveal anything of their potential missdeeds, and as long as the FIA cannot conclude that they broke any laws, they cannot be forced by the other teams to reveal anything specific. So the FIA is to blame, and the FIA are the ones who need to "bend the knee".

    • + 0
    May 8 2020 - 18:25
    Snooky

      Posts: 25

      Couldn’t agree more, the FIA really messed this one up. The statements they’ve released have just made them look almost incompetent but there’s enough distrust in Ferrari for them to try get away with it, so far it’s worked, all the attention is on Ferrari

      • + 0
      May 8 2020 - 19:00

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

