user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Horner: Austrian GP behind closed doors possible

Horner: Austrian GP behind closed doors possible

  • Published on 16 Apr 2020 10:29
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that the opening race of the 2020 season could take place in July in Austria behind closed doors.

The next race scheduled to be the first round of the championship is the French Grand Prix on June 28th, however the event is in major doubt following a ban on mass gatherings until mid-July was announced in the country.

The Austrian Grand Prix has its date set for one week after the round in France, with Horner affirming that the possibility of holding the event behind closed doors is on the table.

"The Red Bull Ring is a ready-made facility, it can be ready in a very short period of time to fit the FIA's criteria," he told Sky F1. "The prospect of being able to run a race behind closed doors is absolutely feasible.

“I think there is going to be a staged route back into full-on grands prix and there are certain circuits they're talking about, crowdless events, potentially just focusing on TV with limited numbers of people, limited operative staff there as a way to get the championship going.

"Football and other sports are also considering the same route. Of course in Formula 1 there is more distance between the competitors, they've got helmets on etc, so there is that natural distancing as well.

"It's something that Austria [promoters] and Red Bull are looking at but of course they've got to work with the local authorities and governments. And so at the moment, it's just under discussion."

Ross Brawn, managing director of F1, recently pointed out that the sport needed just eight races in order to form a final world championship result. 

However, he is confident that 19 races could be held before the end of the year if the championship got underway in July.

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • TheDentist

    Posts: 16

    Sounds like he’s thinking more about his sponsors than the health of team members!

    • + 1
    • Apr 16 2020 - 16:58
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 26

    If it's there, I'll give you the money myself

    • + 0
    • Apr 17 2020 - 12:26
  • f1dave

    Posts: 743

    Horner and Brawn just don't seem to understand the situation . . . it's all money, money money to them.

    • + 0
    • Apr 17 2020 - 13:52
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,031

    19 races Could be held this year, yes, and I could become crowned the King of Sweden. Statistically speaking, I do, in fact, have a chance of becoming head of the UN one day. Doesn't mean I will be (and should be, my word I'd be completely incompetent at it!).

    • + 0
    • Apr 17 2020 - 23:12
    • Dert38

      Posts: 200

      lmao...

      • + 0
      • Apr 18 2020 - 09:35
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,242

      I'd vote for you mate. Your first official act would probably be to dismantle viasat and burn their equipment at a public square

      • + 0
      • Apr 18 2020 - 19:06
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      Well, no, but it is up there. I'd probably declare Honda to be the only legal car brand to own first and foremost, and then I'd probably declare healthcare staff and biomedics as deities to be revered and prayed for. And then maybe abolish Viasat, slowly and painfully. Burning their equipment on public squares, yes, and also forcing their higher ups into pits and have them fight horse-sized flies barefisted for their very severe crimes. ;)

      • + 0
      • Apr 19 2020 - 14:43

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (46)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar