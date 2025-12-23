user icon
icon

Red Bull Firmly Denies Persistent Verstappen Rumour

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Red Bull Firmly Denies Persistent Verstappen Rumour

Red Bull have moved to firmly dismiss a persistent rumour suggesting that Max Verstappen effectively runs the team from within. Senior Red Bull executive Oliver Mintzlaff rejected the claim outright, insisting that while Verstappen is a central figure in the organisation, decision-making structures remain clearly defined. According to Mintzlaff, the idea that Verstappen holds unchecked power inside Red Bull is both inaccurate and unfair. 

The rumour has circulated widely in recent months, fuelled by Verstappen’s influence, success and outspoken nature. Red Bull say the speculation misunderstands how the team actually functions. 

More about Red Bull Racing Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine

Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine

Dec 24 2025
 Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”

Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”

Dec 24 2025

“That Is Simply Not True” 

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mintzlaff addressed the claims directly. “That is simply not true,” he said. “Max is extremely important for us, but he does not run the team.” 

Mintzlaff stressed that Red Bull operate with clear responsibilities. “There are structures, processes and leadership roles. Decisions are not made by one person alone.” 

He acknowledged Verstappen’s role as a leader on track and within the garage. “Of course his opinion matters. He is a multiple world champion. That would be the case in any team.” 

Influence Does Not Mean Control 

According to Mintzlaff, there is a crucial distinction between influence and authority. “Max has influence because of his performances and experience. That is very different from having control.” 

He said Verstappen’s feedback is valued because it is precise and reliable. “Engineers listen to him because he understands the car exceptionally well.” 

However, Mintzlaff rejected the idea that Verstappen dictates strategy or personnel decisions. “Those responsibilities lie with management.” 

Loyalty Goes Both Ways 

Mintzlaff also pointed to Verstappen’s loyalty as a factor behind the rumours. “Max has been very loyal to Red Bull, even during difficult periods.” 

He suggested that loyalty is sometimes misinterpreted. “When a driver speaks openly and stands by his team, people start creating narratives.”

Mintzlaff emphasised that Red Bull value Verstappen not just as a driver, but as a long-term partner. “Trust works in both directions.” 

A Team Built on Balance 

Red Bull believe that balance is the key to sustained success. “Formula 1 teams collapse when one voice dominates everything,” Mintzlaff said. 

He insisted that Red Bull have learned from history. “We have checks and balances. That is why we have been successful for so long.” 

According to Mintzlaff, Verstappen thrives in that environment. “He wants clarity. He does not want politics.” 

Putting the Rumour to Rest 

Mintzlaff concluded by urging observers to separate performance from power. “Max is one of the greatest drivers we have ever seen. That does not mean he is the boss.” 

For Red Bull, the message is clear. Verstappen is a key pillar of the team, but not its ruler. As speculation continues around his future and Red Bull’s direction, the team insist their internal structure remains intact and unchanged.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar