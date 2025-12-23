Red Bull have moved to firmly dismiss a persistent rumour suggesting that Max Verstappen effectively runs the team from within. Senior Red Bull executive Oliver Mintzlaff rejected the claim outright, insisting that while Verstappen is a central figure in the organisation, decision-making structures remain clearly defined. According to Mintzlaff, the idea that Verstappen holds unchecked power inside Red Bull is both inaccurate and unfair.

The rumour has circulated widely in recent months, fuelled by Verstappen’s influence, success and outspoken nature. Red Bull say the speculation misunderstands how the team actually functions.

“That Is Simply Not True”

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mintzlaff addressed the claims directly. “That is simply not true,” he said. “Max is extremely important for us, but he does not run the team.”

Mintzlaff stressed that Red Bull operate with clear responsibilities. “There are structures, processes and leadership roles. Decisions are not made by one person alone.”

He acknowledged Verstappen’s role as a leader on track and within the garage. “Of course his opinion matters. He is a multiple world champion. That would be the case in any team.”

Influence Does Not Mean Control

According to Mintzlaff, there is a crucial distinction between influence and authority. “Max has influence because of his performances and experience. That is very different from having control.”

He said Verstappen’s feedback is valued because it is precise and reliable. “Engineers listen to him because he understands the car exceptionally well.”

However, Mintzlaff rejected the idea that Verstappen dictates strategy or personnel decisions. “Those responsibilities lie with management.”

Loyalty Goes Both Ways

Mintzlaff also pointed to Verstappen’s loyalty as a factor behind the rumours. “Max has been very loyal to Red Bull, even during difficult periods.”

He suggested that loyalty is sometimes misinterpreted. “When a driver speaks openly and stands by his team, people start creating narratives.”

Mintzlaff emphasised that Red Bull value Verstappen not just as a driver, but as a long-term partner. “Trust works in both directions.”

A Team Built on Balance

Red Bull believe that balance is the key to sustained success. “Formula 1 teams collapse when one voice dominates everything,” Mintzlaff said.

He insisted that Red Bull have learned from history. “We have checks and balances. That is why we have been successful for so long.”

According to Mintzlaff, Verstappen thrives in that environment. “He wants clarity. He does not want politics.”

Putting the Rumour to Rest

Mintzlaff concluded by urging observers to separate performance from power. “Max is one of the greatest drivers we have ever seen. That does not mean he is the boss.”

For Red Bull, the message is clear. Verstappen is a key pillar of the team, but not its ruler. As speculation continues around his future and Red Bull’s direction, the team insist their internal structure remains intact and unchanged.