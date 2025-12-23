Max Verstappen has taken a swipe at Formula 1’s increasingly short winter break, questioning whether drivers really get any meaningful time off. The Red Bull driver spoke with a mix of sarcasm and realism about the limited downtime between seasons, pointing out that the modern F1 calendar leaves little room for true rest. According to Verstappen, the idea of a long winter holiday for drivers no longer reflects reality.

With a packed race schedule, extensive simulator work and constant commercial obligations, Verstappen says the off-season often feels more like a brief pause than a proper break.

“People Think We Disappear for Months”

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen joked about the perception that drivers enjoy extended holidays. “People think we disappear for months and come back fresh and relaxed,” he said.

In reality, Verstappen explained, the calendar barely slows down. “You finish the season, do sponsor events, simulator days, fitness training, and before you know it, testing starts again.”

He added that the physical and mental demands never fully stop. “There is always something on the schedule.”

A Packed Off-Season Schedule

Verstappen outlined how little time is actually available for rest. “You might have a few days where you can switch off, but that is it.”

He said fitness programmes continue throughout the winter. “You cannot afford to lose condition. The season is too long and too intense for that.”

Verstappen joked that even small indulgences are limited. “If you are not careful, people already joke about gaining weight. There is not much margin.”

Modern Formula 1 Leaves No Space

According to Verstappen, the situation has changed dramatically compared to the past. “Formula 1 has grown so much. There are more races, more media, more commitments.”

He acknowledged that the growth has benefits. “It is great for the sport, for the fans and for the teams.”

However, he believes the human side deserves more attention. “Drivers are not machines. Recovery matters.”

Accepting Reality With Humor

Despite his criticism, Verstappen made it clear that he is not complaining. “I knew what I signed up for.”

He said humor helps deal with the pressure. “If you cannot laugh about it sometimes, it becomes heavy.”

Verstappen also pointed out that drivers manage the situation in different ways. “Everyone finds their own balance.”

No Expectation of Change

Verstappen does not expect Formula 1 to slow down any time soon. “The calendar will probably only get busier.”

For him, the key is adaptation. “You have to take rest when you can and make the most of it.”

While fans may imagine drivers enjoying long winter holidays, Verstappen’s message paints a different picture. In modern Formula 1, the break is short, the demands are constant, and recovery has become another skill drivers must master.