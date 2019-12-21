user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Ricciardo: Renault could achieve multiple podiums in 2020

Ricciardo: Renault could achieve multiple podiums in 2020

  • Published on 21 Dec 2019 11:23
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo believes Renault can achieve podium results in 2020 following a difficult 2019 season.

The Enstone squad ended the season fifth in the constructors' championship, having ended the previous year in a clear fourth place.

2019 marked Ricciardo's first year with Renault, and he will be joined at the team next year by a new teammate in Esteban Ocon, who returns to Formula 1 after a year on the sidelines.

MORERicciardo was keen to halt Hulkenberg's early-season confidence | GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #9 - Daniel Ricciardo

Two midfield teams (Toro Rosso and McLaren) achieved podium results in 2019, while Renault is still searching for its first since rejoining the sport as a works team in 2016. 

Despite the shaky season for Renault, Ricciardo affirms that the team is still on the right path, and that podium success could come its way in 2020.

“This season hasn’t been disheartening," Ricciardo said. "I think we can get this going next year for where we can still believe in 2020. [We’re on track] to reach some podiums next year.

“Yeah, it’s a stretch, but I do believe that if we do what we believe we can, it’s still there. This season hasn’t taken any wind out of our sails, it’s just a bit more fuel for the fire."

However, Ricciardo insists that the team hasn't forgotten the high moments of the 2019 campaign, which included dominant midfield displays in Canada and Italy.

In Canada, the Australian driver qualifying in fourth place and ended the race in sixth, while in Italy, Renault was the clear fastest team in the midfield battle.

"We haven’t reached the real rewards yet. But even just seeing how relationships have been formed with members of the team, you don’t forget the highs," he said.  

"After qualifying in Canada and seeing everyone, there was a happiness but also a weight off everyone’s shoulders – we can do it, we can run at the front. So, like, these moments, they’re encouraging, they’re inspiring. It’s cool.”

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    They could, in theory. In practice, they are still lagging behind their customer, I feel, and in 2018 they only got to P4 thanks to Force India's financial issues and reboot. And I wouldn't count out ATH (that's Alpha Tauri's new signature.. sounds like a tech-brand or something when abbreviated...) from being up there either, now that they look set to share parts further with the sister team, provided Honda keeps their momentum up.

    • + 0
    • Dec 22 2019 - 07:38
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 39

    Sure he might but it is more likely that Lord Lucan will ride back into Kensington on Shergar! Main stubling block is that something would need to go wrng for 4 of the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull cars for the Badger to get third place.

    • + 0
    • Dec 22 2019 - 12:02

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar