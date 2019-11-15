user icon
icon

link-icon
Ricciardo: Renault starting to gain consistency

Ricciardo: Renault starting to gain consistency

  • Published on 15 Nov 2019 12:51
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo is confident that Renault is starting to gain some consistency as the 2019 season comes to a close. 

The year has been difficult for the Enstone squad, as it looks set to be unsuccessful in retaining the 'best of the rest' spot in the championship that it claimed last year when it finished fourth.

The position will likely go to McLaren, who holds a 38 point advantage over Renault in the constructors' championship with two races left to run.

Ricciardo feels that Renault has made strong gains with its race pace in the second half of the season, but still sees a qualifying buffer in favour of McLaren each weekend.

MORERicciardo: McLaren has wider qualifying window than Renault

"On Sundays it certainly seems to show a bit more now," Ricciardo said. "The qualifying, we’ve still had a good run of Q3s but we’re not always there.

"But comparing McLaren who have been our midfield target this year after their form, it seems like qualifying most weekends they’ve still got a good buffer."

Renault has scored points at every race following the summer break bar Japan, where it was disqualified for driver aid infringements.

Last time out at the US Grand Prix, Ricciardo crossed the line in sixth place, keeping the McLaren of Lando Norris at bay during the final laps. 

"Come race day we are able to, if not beat them, then get much closer to their pace. We are starting to get some consistency with the car, which is good.

"I think as well for me, naturally the more races I do and the more familiar I am with the car, the more I start to get consistent, make fewer errors and this and that.

"But yeah, it’s been a good run of races for sure. What was it, sixth in Austin? It’s like sixth is a big deal and that was quite exciting. Yeah, we’re not spraying champagne on the podium but there is still a lot of satisfaction to take from a sixth place for us."

<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Race

    18:10 - 20:10

  • Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

    Fastest lap

     

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    18:10 - 20:10

    Fastest lap

    18:10 - 20:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 764
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 100
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar